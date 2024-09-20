The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here

The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, has bagged the nomination in the drama series category at the International Emmy Awards 2024. The nominations were announced on Thursday, September 19, in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
The Night Manager was the only entry from India across 14 categories. So, it is a great feat for the entire team of the show.
The series will compete with France's Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), The Newsreader 2 (Australia) and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido 2 (Argentina).
Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager is the Indian adaptation of the British series of the same name. The Hindi adaptation has got an overwhelming response from the critics as well as the audience. The original starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.
Anil Kapoor, who played the antagonist Shelly Rungta in the series, expressed his excitement over the nomination. He called it a "worthy reminder" that hard work always pays off, as reported by PTI.
He further said, ''It’s just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaptation of The Night Manager has been nominated for an International Emmy. I remember when the offer came in, I was conflicted. It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add newness and authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie''.