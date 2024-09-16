76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event

Anna Sawai, left, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Shogun", and Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Shogun" pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Lamorne Morris poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie "Fargo" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Jessica Gunning, left, winner of the awards for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie "Baby Reindeer", and Richard Gadd, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, "Baby Reindeer", pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Ludmila Cliett, left, and Michael Cliett, winner of the award for outstanding special visual effects in a season or a movie for "Shogun", pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Michael Kosta, from left, Troy Iwata, Dulce Sloan, Lewis Black, Jon Stewart, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper, Grace Kuhlenschmidt and Ronny Chieng pose in the press room with the award for outstanding talk series for "The Daily Show" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Sam Richardson, left, and Padma Lakshmi present the award for outstanding reality competition program during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Meredith Baxter, from left, Connie Britton, Susan Kelechi Watson present the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Jen Statsky, from left, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello, winners of the awards for outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Hacks," pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Michael Cliett, winner of the award for outstanding special visual effects in a season or a movie for "Shogun", poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Rose Abdoo, from left, Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart, Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Christopher McDonald, and Lucia Aniello accept the award for outstanding comedy series for "Hacks" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Hershii LiqCour-Jete arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear", from left, Liza Colon-Zayas, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Bear", and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Alan Cumming poses in the press room with the award for outstanding reality competition program for "The Traitors during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Nicola Coughlan poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Selena Gomez arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Hiroyuki Sanada, center, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Shogun" poses in the press room with the team from "Shogun", winners for award for for outstanding drama series, during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.