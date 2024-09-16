76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear", from left, Liza Colon-Zayas, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Bear", and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.