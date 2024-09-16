Art & Entertainment

76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event

A host of celebrities attended the star-studded Emmy Awards 2024. Some of the best pictures were captured at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Celebs including Selena Gomez, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jeremy Allen White, Michael Cliett, and Jessica Gunning put their best fashion foot forward at the prestigious award night.

Emmy Awards 2024: Anna Sawai, winner of the award for lead actress in a drama series for "Shogun" and Hiroyuki Sanada winner of the award for lead actor in a drama series for "Shogun" | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Anna Sawai, left, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Shogun", and Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Shogun" pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

2/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Lamorne Morris poses with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie for Fargo
Emmy Awards 2024: Lamorne Morris poses with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie for "Fargo" | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Lamorne Morris poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie "Fargo" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

3/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Jessica Gunning, left, winner of the awards for outstanding supporting actress
Emmy Awards 2024: Jessica Gunning, left, winner of the awards for outstanding supporting actress | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Jessica Gunning, left, winner of the awards for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie "Baby Reindeer", and Richard Gadd, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, "Baby Reindeer", pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

4/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Ludmila Cliett, left, and Michael Cliett, winner of the award for outstanding special visual effects for Shogun
Emmy Awards 2024: Ludmila Cliett, left, and Michael Cliett, winner of the award for outstanding special visual effects for "Shogun" | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Ludmila Cliett, left, and Michael Cliett, winner of the award for outstanding special visual effects in a season or a movie for "Shogun", pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

5/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Winners of award for outstanding talk series for The Daily Show
Emmy Awards 2024: Winners of award for outstanding talk series for "The Daily Show" | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Michael Kosta, from left, Troy Iwata, Dulce Sloan, Lewis Black, Jon Stewart, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper, Grace Kuhlenschmidt and Ronny Chieng pose in the press room with the award for outstanding talk series for "The Daily Show" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

6/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Sam Richardson, left, and Padma Lakshmi present the award for outstanding reality competition program
Emmy Awards 2024: Sam Richardson, left, and Padma Lakshmi present the award for outstanding reality competition program | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Sam Richardson, left, and Padma Lakshmi present the award for outstanding reality competition program during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

7/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Meredith Baxter, from left, Connie Britton, Susan Kelechi Watson present the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series
Emmy Awards 2024: Meredith Baxter, from left, Connie Britton, Susan Kelechi Watson present the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Meredith Baxter, from left, Connie Britton, Susan Kelechi Watson present the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

8/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Jen Statsky, from left, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello, winners of the awards for outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for Hacks,
Emmy Awards 2024: Jen Statsky, from left, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello, winners of the awards for outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Hacks," | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Jen Statsky, from left, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello, winners of the awards for outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Hacks," pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

9/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Michael Cliett, winner of the award for outstanding special visual effects in a season or a movie for Shogun,
Emmy Awards 2024: Michael Cliett, winner of the award for outstanding special visual effects in a season or a movie for "Shogun", | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Michael Cliett, winner of the award for outstanding special visual effects in a season or a movie for "Shogun", poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

10/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Christopher McDonald, Lucia Aniello and others accept the award for outstanding comedy series for Hacks
Emmy Awards 2024: Christopher McDonald, Lucia Aniello and others accept the award for outstanding comedy series for "Hacks" | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello

Rose Abdoo, from left, Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart, Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Christopher McDonald, and Lucia Aniello accept the award for outstanding comedy series for "Hacks" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

11/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Hershii LiqCour-Jete arrives
Emmy Awards 2024: Hershii LiqCour-Jete arrives | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Hershii LiqCour-Jete arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

12/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for The Bear
Emmy Awards 2024: Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear", from left, Liza Colon-Zayas, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Bear", and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

13/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Alan Cumming poses in the press room with the award for outstanding reality competition program for The Traitors
Emmy Awards 2024: Alan Cumming poses in the press room with the award for outstanding reality competition program for "The Traitors | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Alan Cumming poses in the press room with the award for outstanding reality competition program for "The Traitors during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

14/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Nicola Coughlan poses in the press room
Emmy Awards 2024: Nicola Coughlan poses in the press room | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Nicola Coughlan poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

15/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Selena Gomez arrives
Emmy Awards 2024: Selena Gomez arrives | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Selena Gomez arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

16/16
Emmy Awards 2024: Hiroyuki Sanada with Team from Shogun, winners for award for for outstanding drama series
Emmy Awards 2024: Hiroyuki Sanada with Team from "Shogun", winners for award for for outstanding drama series | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Hiroyuki Sanada, center, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Shogun" poses in the press room with the team from "Shogun", winners for award for for outstanding drama series, during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

