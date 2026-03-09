Saif Ali Khan On Pay Disparity: 'If The Actors Are Of Equal Stature, They Should Be Paid Same Amount'

Saif Ali Khan said that actors at the same level in the industry should be equally paid.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Saif Ali Khan
Actor Saif Ali Khan on pay disparity | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on a podcast of his sister, actor Soha Ali Khan on YouTube.

  • He said that actors at the same level in the industry should be equally paid.

  • He also said that the actors' fee depends upon their ability to attract viewers to cinemas and box office performance.

The discussion and debate around pay disparity in the film industry have been going on since years now. Several actors, especially the females have opened up about the pay gap in Bollywood. Actor Saif Ali Khan is the latest to weigh in on the pay disparity, saying that actors who pull the audiences to theatres has higher fee.

Saif Ali Khan on pay disparity

Saif recently appeared on the podcast hosted by his sister Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel. He was also joined by his brother-in-law actor Kunal Kemmu.

Both agreed that an actor's remuneration is influenced by box office performance and audience's demand.

The Sacred Games actor said that actors at the same level in the industry should receive equal pay. "If the actors are of equal stature, they should be paid the same amount. But I also feel the economics work in a certain way. If you are putting people in seats in the theatre, you get paid accordingly. Everyone understands that relationship," he said.

Related Content
According to reports Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha to be removed as T20I captain after T20 World Cup 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Salman Ali Agha To Be Sacked As Pakistan’s T20I Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 - Report
Imran Khan has spoken candidly about his struggle with mental health - Instagram
Imran Khan Mental Health Scare Became A Wake-Up Call For Actor
Sara Arjun on age gap with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar - Instagram/Sara Arjun
Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun On Controversy Around 20-Year Age Gap With Ranveer Singh: I Knew It Was Justified
Shriya Pilgaonkar - Instagram
Shriya Pilgaonkar's Haiwaan Movie Marks Her Return To Theatres After OTT Phase
Related Content
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan start shooting for Priyadarshan's Haiwaan - Instagram/Akshay Kumar
Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

He added, "It's not like just because you are a certain gender, you deserve to be paid more or less. It's actually a very balanced economic system where people are clear that this person is a superstar because they are filling theatres. They know their worth, charge that price, and get paid."

What Kunal Kemmu said about pay gap

On explaining the maths behind it, Kunal said, "There is a maths to it. This is the mathematical part, not whether a film will work or not - that's a different thing. Earlier, distributors knew that if I have this actor, I can sell a territory for a certain amount of money, and that becomes part of the recovery."

Priyadarshan on retirement - Instagram
Priyadarshan Confirms Mohanlal's Cameo In Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan; Hints At Retirement After His 100th Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the professional front, Saif will be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Title Defence As 'The Best Moment In Indian Cricket History'

  3. Kiwi Skipper Mitchell Santner Admits His Side 'Outplayed By A Great Team'; Claims New Zealand Were Underdogs

  4. Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

  5. MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

  3. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

  4. Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

  5. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Colombians Vote In High-Stakes Congressional Elections And Presidential Primaries

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen As Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Israeli Detects New Iranian Missiles

  2. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  3. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled

  4. From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup

  5. India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt In Joy Across Country

  6. T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal And Others Celebrate India's Win Over New Zealand

  7. Lok Sabha Set for Showdown as Opposition Moves to Remove Speaker Om Birla

  8. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy