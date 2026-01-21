Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun On Controversy Around 20-Year Age Gap With Ranveer Singh: I Knew It Was Justified

Sara Arjun opened up about the 20-year age gap between her and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.
She portrayed the role of Yalina Jamali, the daughter of a Pakistani politician who married Ranveer Hamza Ali.
She was all praise for Ranveer for his craft and teamwork.
Actress Sara Arjun played Ranveer Singh's girlfriend and wife in Dhurandhar. She portrayed the role of Yalina Jamali, the daughter of a Pakistani politician who married Ranveer Hamza Ali. Ahead of the film's release, the 20-year age gap between Singh and Sara raised eyebrows and sparked a debate on social media. She has now addressed the casting debate.
Sara Arjun on the age gap with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
In an interview with NDTV, Sara, defending the casting, said the age gap was "justified" because of the story.
Sara said she is not very active on social media, so the noise around the age gap between her and Ranveer never really didn't reach her. "All the noise (is) on social media, right? And I'm not very active. I didn't partake in it much... I also feel everybody has an opinion. I really believe in 'live and let live'... It's their opinion... It doesn't do anything to how I think... I knew the story, and I knew it was justified, and that's it," she said.
Sara praises Ranveer
Heaping praise on Ranveer, Sara called him her "most favourite co-actor" and a "friendly human" who is "encouraging and sweet". She said he has set the bar so high that nobody can surpass him in terms of hard work. "As an actor, he's so involved in his own craft, but he also takes care of the whole set. He looks at it (filmmaking) as teamwork. He's equally involved in what you are doing, and equally involved in what the person on set was designing, the set is doing. So those things really matter. He carries all of us together," Sara added.