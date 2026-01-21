Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun On Controversy Around 20-Year Age Gap With Ranveer Singh: I Knew It Was Justified

Sara praises Ranveer

Heaping praise on Ranveer, Sara called him her "most favourite co-actor" and a "friendly human" who is "encouraging and sweet". She said he has set the bar so high that nobody can surpass him in terms of hard work. "As an actor, he's so involved in his own craft, but he also takes care of the whole set. He looks at it (filmmaking) as teamwork. He's equally involved in what you are doing, and equally involved in what the person on set was designing, the set is doing. So those things really matter. He carries all of us together," Sara added.