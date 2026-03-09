NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Helps Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Golden State Warriors 104-97

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-97 in the NBA on Sunday (March 8, 2026) for their fifth straight win. Gilgeous-Alexander made just 6 of 15 field goals, but he made 14 of 15 free throws to maintain his usual production. He has scored at least 20 points in 125 consecutive games. He can tie Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 126 straight games with at least 20 points at home against Denver. Oklahoma City are 5-0 since Gilgeous-Alexander returned from an abdominal strain. The defending champions Thunder have the league's best record and became the first team in the league to win 50 games this season.

Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) looks for an outlet against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball-Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) handles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball-LJ Cryer
Golden State Warriors guard LJ Cryer (18) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball-Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) looks to shoot over Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball-Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors guard Nate Williams reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game, against the Oklahoma City Thunder, in Oklahoma City.
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball-Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) looks to pass the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball-Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) secures the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball-Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (7) looks for an outlet against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, front, goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, back, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for an outlet against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.
