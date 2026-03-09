NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Helps Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Golden State Warriors 104-97
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-97 in the NBA on Sunday (March 8, 2026) for their fifth straight win. Gilgeous-Alexander made just 6 of 15 field goals, but he made 14 of 15 free throws to maintain his usual production. He has scored at least 20 points in 125 consecutive games. He can tie Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 126 straight games with at least 20 points at home against Denver. Oklahoma City are 5-0 since Gilgeous-Alexander returned from an abdominal strain. The defending champions Thunder have the league's best record and became the first team in the league to win 50 games this season.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE