In a bizarre turn of events, Football fans in Germany did something that has never been before and will perhaps never be seen again. In a Bundesliga 2 match Preussen Munster and Hertha Berlin, a group of supporters disrupted the match by unplugging the cable of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) screen near the touchline.
Ever since the introduction of VAR in Football a couple of years ago, people had only voiced and expressed their opinions against its usage. Many pundits and fans have also claimed that it has killed the spontaneity and excitement of the game.
They have also spoken out against VAR's lengthy checks that often breaks the momentum of a particular match, but have you ever seen any fan come down to the pitch and unplug the power cable to express their disappointment? That's what exactly happened in Bundesliga 2.
On matchday 25 of Germany's 2nd tier, 6th placed Hertha Berlin had travelled to Preussenstadion to take on Preussen Munster in an away fixture.
Right before the end of the first-half, Hertha Berlin drew a foul inside the Munster penalty box but the referee wasn't sure and wanted to have a look himself to make a decision.
As he ran towards the VAR monitor near the touchline, two unidentified supporters stormed down from the stands and unplugged the power cable, prompting the screen to turn black.
Technical gremlins left the Cologne-based VAR team forced to make a decisive call without being able to broadcast any footage to the stadium.
When Hertha Berlin were subsequently handed a penalty and successfully converted it, a stunned silence swept through the crowd.
The Munster supporters didn’t hold back their frustration, unfurling a banner that demanded the league "Pull the plug on VAR." It was a surreal and chaotic affair that will certainly be remembered for a long time in Bundesliga 2.
What exactly happened with the VAR monitor during the match?
Fans managed to reach the pitch-side area and physically disconnect the power or data cables to the VAR monitor. This was done specifically to prevent the referee from reviewing a controversial passage of play.
Which teams were involved in this incident?
The disruption occurred during a high-stakes Bundesliga 2 fixture involving Preussen Munster. The atmosphere was already electric due to several tight officiating calls, which eventually boiled over into the fans taking direct action against the technology.
What was the reaction from the fans in the stadium?
The stands were filled with visual protests. Many fans unfurled banners with messages like "Pull the plug on VAR," signaling a deep-seated frustration with how video reviews have impacted the flow and emotion of German football
Who eventually won the match?
Hertha Berlin won the match by a score line of 2-1.