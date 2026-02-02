India Vs Hertha Berlin Live Streaming, Women’s Friendly: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action?

India take on Hertha Berlin Frauen in unofficial friendly in Turkiye on Monday
This is preparation for AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026
Find out when and where to watch the match live
India women’s national team continue their preparation for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 with an unofficial friendly match against German club Hertha Berlin Frauen. The match will take place at the S&B Sport Football Complex in Serik, Turkiye, on Monday, February 2, 2026.
The Blue Tigresses are on a four-match friendly tour in Turkiye ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia later this year. The senior side, who appointed Amelia Valverde as the head coach, played out a goalless draw against Russian side Spartak Moscow on January 30.
This follows their recent friendly matches, which include a 2-1 win over Switzerland’s FC Schlieren on January 24 and a 2-0 loss to Ukraine’s FC Metalist 1925 on January 18.
Meanwhile, India’s opponents, Hertha Berlin Frauen, will look to provide a stern test. They currently compete in the Frauen-Regionalliga Nordost, the third tier of women’s football in Germany.
India vs Hertha Berlin, Women’s Friendly: Live Streaming Details
When does the India vs Hertha Berlin women’s friendly match take place?
The India vs Hertha Berlin women’s friendly match will take place on Monday, February 2, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Hertha Berlin women’s friendly match live?
The India vs Hertha Berlin women’s friendly match will be played behind closed doors. So, fans will not be able to see the match live online or on TV anywhere.