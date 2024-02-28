‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Makers Drop Energy-Packed Arijit Singh Number 'Mast Malang Jhoom'

'Mast Malang Jhoom', the new song from the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, was unveiled on Wednesday.

The song is high on energy and gives us a sneak peek into the duo of Akshay Kumar as 'Bade Miyan' and Tiger Shroff as 'Chote Miyan', as they set the dance floor on fire with Sonakshi Sinha, who serves as the first female lead in the upcoming film.