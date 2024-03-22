Art & Entertainment

Neha Kakkar Found Arijit Singh In 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant

Singer Neha Kakkar has heaped praise on a 12-year-old 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant Atharv Bakshi on his rendition of the song 'Teri Aankhon Ke Siwa' from the film 'Chirag', saying he has a striking resemblance to Arijit Singh.

22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Neha Kakkar, Atharv Bakshi in 'Superstar Singer 3'
In the grand premiere, Atharv from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand captivated everyone with his performance on ‘Teri Aankhon Ke Siwa’ from the 1969 film 'Chirag', starring Sunil Dutt and Asha Parekh. The song is originally sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Talking about the performance, judge Neha said: "When you sing, it feels like the whole world stops to listen. Your voice brings a touch of magic in the air, making everything around us beautiful. It's like witnessing a performance by a true music legend. The way you control your pauses with such clarity at such a young age is nothing short of extraordinary; it's like watching something magical."

"While most kids your age are just beginning to find their words, you've already mastered the art of singing with finesse. It's truly remarkable. Not to mention, you bring in a striking resemblance to our beloved Arijit Singh, both in looks and in the way you sing. It's wonderful," she added.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

