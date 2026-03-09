Shreya Ghoshal On Lata Mangeshkar Tribute Concert: ‘Her Voice Still Guides Singers’

Shreya Ghoshal on Lata Mangeshkar’s lasting influence

For Ghoshal, the concert was more than just a performance. Speaking exclusively about the tribute, she reflected on the deep influence Mangeshkar continues to have on singers across generations. “Lata Didi’s voice has been the soul of Indian music for generations. For me, like for millions of singers, she has been the greatest source of inspiration and guidance,” she said.