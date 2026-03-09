Shreya Ghoshal On Lata Mangeshkar Tribute Concert: ‘Her Voice Still Guides Singers’

At the Letters to Lata Didi tribute concert in Mumbai, Shreya Ghoshal honoured Lata Mangeshkar by performing some of her most beloved songs.

Shreya Ghoshal
Shreya Ghoshal At Letters To Lata Didi Tribute Concert Photo: Instagram
  • Shreya Ghoshal honours Lata Mangeshkar at Letters to Lata Didi concert.

  • Singer calls Lata Mangeshkar the greatest inspiration for musicians.

  • Classic songs and duets recreate nostalgia at Mumbai tribute concert.

At the Letters to Lata Didi tribute concert in Mumbai, singer Shreya Ghoshal paid an emotional musical tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The evening celebrated the enduring legacy of the iconic playback singer, with Ghoshal performing several of Mangeshkar’s timeless songs before a packed audience.

Shreya Ghoshal on Lata Mangeshkar’s lasting influence

For Ghoshal, the concert was more than just a performance. Speaking exclusively about the tribute, she reflected on the deep influence Mangeshkar continues to have on singers across generations. “Lata Didi’s voice has been the soul of Indian music for generations. For me, like for millions of singers, she has been the greatest source of inspiration and guidance,” she said.

She added that remembering Mangeshkar through music felt especially meaningful. “Letters to Lata Didi is such a beautiful way to remember her, through music, memories, and heartfelt tributes. Even today, her voice continues to guide and inspire us, reminding every singer of the purity, discipline, and emotion that music truly deserves.”

A night of timeless songs

Throughout the evening, Ghoshal revisited several beloved classics from Mangeshkar’s vast repertoire. Songs like Aayega Aanewala and Lag Ja Gale drew enthusiastic responses from the audience, many of whom sang along. The setlist also included lesser-known gems, giving listeners a chance to rediscover some of the quieter corners of Mangeshkar’s musical legacy.

At one point during the concert, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar requested a song from the audience, prompting Ghoshal to perform Mera Saaya Saath Hoga, which was met with warm applause.

The event drew a distinguished gathering from the music industry. Singers Sonu Nigam, Nitin Mukesh, and Usha Mangeshkar were among those present, with the latter joining Ghoshal on stage to offer her blessings. Veteran composer Anandji Virji Shah of the legendary duo Kalyanji–Anandji also attended the concert.

Music over spectacle

Midway through the performance, Shreya Ghoshal softened the mood by sitting with her musicians for a quieter segment, performing songs such as Hum Tere Pyaar Mein. The moment felt closer to an intimate musical baithak than a large concert. Later, Javed Ali joined her onstage for duets, including Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par, bringing the warmth of classic Hindi film music to the evening.

The concert closed with the timeless Lag Ja Gale, leaving the audience momentarily silent before applause filled the venue. The tribute, conceptualised by BTOS Productions with Angshuman Ghosh and Perseid Pictures, was held at Jio World Gardens in Mumbai on March 7.

