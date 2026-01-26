R-Day Special: Kashi’s ‘Lata’ Mangala Kapoor Awarded Padma Shri For A Literature And Education

A distinguished exponent of the Gwalior gharana, the oldest and most influential school of Hindustani classical music, Kapoor is also an acid attack survivor who endured a brutal assault at the age of just 11. 

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Padma Shri
R-Day Special: Kashi’s ‘Lata’ Mangala Kapoor Awarded Padma Shri for a Literature and Education Photo: | Source: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dr Mangala Kapoor, a renowned Indian classical vocalist and former associate professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was recently awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to literature and education. 

  • Kapoor completed her graduation, post-graduation, and PhD in music from BHU, joining the university’s Department of Music (Vocal) at MMV in 1989.

  • In 1982, she was honoured as “Kashi ki Lata” by the Tarang institution. 

Popularly known as “Kashi ki Lata”, Mangala Kapoor’s life is a testament to courage, resilience, and the redemptive power of music. The renowned Indian classical vocalist and former associate professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was recently awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to literature and education, an honour that crowns a journey marked by extraordinary struggle and unwavering resolve.

A distinguished exponent of the Gwalior gharana, the oldest and most influential school of Hindustani classical music, Kapoor is also an acid attack survivor who endured a brutal assault at the age of just 11. In 1965, she was targeted as an act of revenge in a business-related feud. The only girl among three siblings, she was attacked in the middle of the night, an act that left her face severely disfigured and altered the course of her childhood forever.

What followed were years of physical pain and emotional isolation. Kapoor underwent 37 surgeries across multiple cities. As a child, she faced ridicule and fear from peers, many were scared to speak to her, leaving her deeply isolated. There were moments when despair overwhelmed her, and thoughts of ending her life surfaced. Through it all, her father stood firmly by her side, becoming her greatest source of strength and belief.

Related Content
Related Content

Music slowly became her refuge and eventually, her identity.

null - null
R-Day Special: Padma Winners Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar: Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

BY Pritha Vashisth

Kapoor completed her graduation, post-graduation, and PhD in music from BHU, joining the university’s Department of Music (Vocal) at MMV in 1989. She served as a teacher and associate professor for three decades, retiring in 2019. 

Alongside teaching, she began performing at public events, where audiences gathered in large numbers, drawn not by her appearance but by the power and purity of her voice. Over time, her talent eclipsed all else. 

In 1982, she was honoured as “Kashi ki Lata” by the Tarang institution, recognition that cemented her place in the cultural life of Varanasi. Over the years, she received several accolades, including a “Role Model” award from the Rajya Sabha, acknowledging her inspirational life journey.

In 2007, Kapoor faced yet another setback when an accident left both her thigh bones fractured. Even then, she refused to stop. The world, she believed, was still yet to fully see Dr Mangala Kapoor.

The Preamble of India - wiki commons
R-Day Special: 'We, The People' And The Republic Of India At 77

BY Ainnie Arif

Her autobiography, Seerat, published in Hindi by Bodhi Prakashan in 2021, chronicles her life as an acid attack survivor and artist. The book lays bare the physical and emotional pain she endured, while also capturing the fierce inner courage that sustained her. Kapoor describes herself as a phoenix, reborn from her own ashes every day, using her story to illustrate the power of determination and the human will to live.

Today, Kapoor continues to give back. She teaches music free of cost to students at her home, ensuring that financial constraints never become a barrier to learning classical music.

Speaking about receiving the Padma Shri, Kapoor said she initially struggled to believe the news. “I was very happy. It cannot be expressed in words. At first, I didn’t believe it. Then calls kept coming, and I realised it was true. I thanked everyone associated with me. I struggled a lot, but seeing the result today, I feel very happy,” she told PTI in an interview.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: Roohullah Arab Provide Strong Finish| AFG 193 (49.5)

  2. England U19 Vs Bangladesh U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: Joseph Moores Depart| ENG 23/1 (7)

  3. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

  4. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PC, SA20 2026 Final Match – Check Result

  5. IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Ben Shelton vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO 2026: Race For Top Eight Begins

  2. Australian Open 2026: Amanda Anisimova Pips Wang Xinyu To End Quarterfinal Drought

  3. Maddison Inglis vs Iga Swiatek Highlights, AO 2026: World No.2 Pips Aussie Counterpart To March Into Quarterfinals

  4. Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner Highlights, AO 2026: World No.2 Makes Way Into Quarterfinals With Emphatic Win

  5. Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

  3. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. An Afternoon With Sir Mark Tully

Entertainment News

  1. 20 Years Of Rang De Basanti | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  2. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  3. Minneapolis Nurse Shot Dead During ICE Operation Amid Protests, National Guard Deployed

  4. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  5. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley