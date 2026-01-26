R-Day Special: Kashi’s ‘Lata’ Mangala Kapoor Awarded Padma Shri For A Literature And Education

A distinguished exponent of the Gwalior gharana, the oldest and most influential school of Hindustani classical music, Kapoor is also an acid attack survivor who endured a brutal assault at the age of just 11. In 1965, she was targeted as an act of revenge in a business-related feud. The only girl among three siblings, she was attacked in the middle of the night, an act that left her face severely disfigured and altered the course of her childhood forever.