R-Day Special: Kashi’s ‘Lata’ Mangala Kapoor Awarded Padma Shri For A Literature And Education

Popularly known as “Kashi ki Lata”, Mangala Kapoor’s life is a testament to courage, resilience, and the redemptive power of music. The renowned Indian classical vocalist and former associate professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was recently awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to literature and education, an honour that crowns a journey marked by extraordinary struggle and unwavering resolve.
A distinguished exponent of the Gwalior gharana, the oldest and most influential school of Hindustani classical music, Kapoor is also an acid attack survivor who endured a brutal assault at the age of just 11. In 1965, she was targeted as an act of revenge in a business-related feud. The only girl among three siblings, she was attacked in the middle of the night, an act that left her face severely disfigured and altered the course of her childhood forever.
What followed were years of physical pain and emotional isolation. Kapoor underwent 37 surgeries across multiple cities. As a child, she faced ridicule and fear from peers, many were scared to speak to her, leaving her deeply isolated. There were moments when despair overwhelmed her, and thoughts of ending her life surfaced. Through it all, her father stood firmly by her side, becoming her greatest source of strength and belief.
Music slowly became her refuge and eventually, her identity.
Kapoor completed her graduation, post-graduation, and PhD in music from BHU, joining the university’s Department of Music (Vocal) at MMV in 1989. She served as a teacher and associate professor for three decades, retiring in 2019.
Alongside teaching, she began performing at public events, where audiences gathered in large numbers, drawn not by her appearance but by the power and purity of her voice. Over time, her talent eclipsed all else.
In 1982, she was honoured as “Kashi ki Lata” by the Tarang institution, recognition that cemented her place in the cultural life of Varanasi. Over the years, she received several accolades, including a “Role Model” award from the Rajya Sabha, acknowledging her inspirational life journey.
In 2007, Kapoor faced yet another setback when an accident left both her thigh bones fractured. Even then, she refused to stop. The world, she believed, was still yet to fully see Dr Mangala Kapoor.
Her autobiography, Seerat, published in Hindi by Bodhi Prakashan in 2021, chronicles her life as an acid attack survivor and artist. The book lays bare the physical and emotional pain she endured, while also capturing the fierce inner courage that sustained her. Kapoor describes herself as a phoenix, reborn from her own ashes every day, using her story to illustrate the power of determination and the human will to live.
Today, Kapoor continues to give back. She teaches music free of cost to students at her home, ensuring that financial constraints never become a barrier to learning classical music.
Speaking about receiving the Padma Shri, Kapoor said she initially struggled to believe the news. “I was very happy. It cannot be expressed in words. At first, I didn’t believe it. Then calls kept coming, and I realised it was true. I thanked everyone associated with me. I struggled a lot, but seeing the result today, I feel very happy,” she told PTI in an interview.