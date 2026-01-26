R-Day Special: Padma Winners Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar: Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

As a fourth-generation practitioner, Dhinda is widely regarded as the last living artist who plays the authentic full-sized Tarpa in its sacred ritualistic essence. To the Warli community, the instrument is far more than music; it is a divine vessel. Its profound rumbling tones invoke nature's forces, ancestors and deities during harvests, festivals, healing rites and communal ceremonies. Dhinda reveres the Tarpa as his own deity, its hypnotic circular melodies forging an unbreakable bond between performers, listeners, forests and fields, accompanying traditional Warli dances and storytelling in perfect harmony with the natural world.