Katkari Adivasi: Bonded Labour and Exploitation in Konkan, Maharashtra

Katkari Adivasi community in Konkan Region of Maharashtra is entrapped in the vicious cycle of exploitation. Having no land or Jungle rights, in the Kharif season they work for Marathi landowners and during festive season take money from big moneylenders. After that they go to the coal kiln or brick kilns and work as bonded labours unless their loans are repaid.