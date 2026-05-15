RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya Star As Bengaluru Get Past Mumbai In A Last-Ball Thriller

Royal Challengers Bengaluru gets past Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets in a last-ball thriller at the SV Narayan International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 10. RCB restrict MI to 166/7 in 20 overs on the back of a scintillating four-wicket haul by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Tilak Verma crafted a well-made 57 to get MI to a respectable total. In response, RCB were left reeling 28/3 at one stage, but Krunal Pandya played a valiant knock of 73 to take his team closer to the target, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar almost sealed it with a six in the last over. With this win, RCB goes to the top of the table while MI has crashed out of the tournament.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB won by 2 wickets
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, left, congratulates Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, second left, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
1/28
Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, centre, Suyash Sharma, left, and head coach Andy Flower, second left, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, in Raipur, Chattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/28
Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/28
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/28
Indian Premier League Ryan Rickelton
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, in Raipur, Chattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/28
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli, left, after he dismisses Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, in Raipur, Chattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/28
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir, left, and Tilak Varma run between the wickets as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/28
Tilak Varma Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/28
Naman Dhir Indian Premier League 2026
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/28
Tilak Varma IPL 2026 RCB vs MI
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma, left, tries to play a shot as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma jumps to catch the ball during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/28
Naman Dhir IPL 2026 MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir bowled out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Dar during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/28
Will Jacks Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/28
Tilak Varma Indian Premier League RCB vs MI
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/28
Raj Angad Bawa Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Raj Angad Bawa hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/28
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/28
Royal Challengers Bengalurus Jacob Bethell IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/28
Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Mumbai Indians' Raj Angad Bawa, center, celebrate with teammates after taking the catch of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/28
Mumbai Indians Deepak Chahar IPL
Mumbai Indians' Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/28
Rajat Patidar Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar ducks a bouncer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/28
Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, and Jacob Bethell, right, run between the wickets as Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah looks on during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
20/28
Ryan Rickelton Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton takes the catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
21/28
Royal Challengers Bengalurus Krunal Pandya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
22/28
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, right, and Jacob Bethell run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
23/28
IPL 2026: RCB vs MI
Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch, second left, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
24/28
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, right, and Mumbai Indians' Allah Ghazanfar, centre, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, in Raipur, Chattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
25/28
Royal Challengers Bengalurus Jitesh Sharma IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
26/28
Royal Challengers Bengalurus Krunal Pandya celebrates his fifty runs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
27/28
Mumbai Indians Corbin Bosch IPL
Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
28/28
IPL 2026: RCB vs MI Rasikh Dar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Dar celebrates after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories