RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya Star As Bengaluru Get Past Mumbai In A Last-Ball Thriller
Royal Challengers Bengaluru gets past Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets in a last-ball thriller at the SV Narayan International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 10. RCB restrict MI to 166/7 in 20 overs on the back of a scintillating four-wicket haul by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Tilak Verma crafted a well-made 57 to get MI to a respectable total. In response, RCB were left reeling 28/3 at one stage, but Krunal Pandya played a valiant knock of 73 to take his team closer to the target, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar almost sealed it with a six in the last over. With this win, RCB goes to the top of the table while MI has crashed out of the tournament.
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