Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Crosses ₹423 Cr

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Tom Holland-led Marvel film collected ₹7.60 crore on Day 12 and has now become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed ₹423.05 crore net in India.

  • Tom Holland’s film earned ₹7.60 crore on second Monday.

  • Marvel film surpassed Avatar 2 as India’s highest-grossing Hollywood release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection on Day 12 saw the Tom Holland-led superhero film slow sharply on its second Monday. Despite the 78.1% drop from its second Sunday, the Marvel film remained comfortably above the ₹400 crore mark in India and added another major milestone to its impressive theatrical run.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned ₹7.60 crore net in India on Day 12. The film recorded 38.6% overall occupancy across 12,765 shows. Its second-Monday collection was significantly lower than the ₹34.70 crore it earned on the previous day.

With the latest numbers, the film’s India net collection stands at ₹423.05 crore while its gross collection has reached ₹505.93 crore.

The film had opened strongly, collecting ₹60.60 crore on Day 1 with 72.3% occupancy. It then earned ₹49.35 crore on Day 2 and ₹70.25 crore on Day 3. Its first Sunday brought in ₹77.75 crore, which remains its biggest single-day collection.

Still - X
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hits $1 Billion In Six Days

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tom Holland film crosses major milestone

The film collected ₹334.75 crore net across its first eight days. Its second weekend then added another strong ₹80.70 crore, with Day 9 contributing ₹15 crore, Day 10 ₹31 crore and Day 11 ₹34.70 crore.

Related Content
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 5 - IMDb
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection India - IMDb
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 2 - YouTube
Still - X

The performance has also pushed Spider-Man: Brand New Day past Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. It has also crossed the ₹500 crore gross milestone, making it the first Hollywood film to achieve the feat in the country.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker is now forgotten by everyone he once knew, including MJ and Ned, and continues protecting New York while living a solitary life.

His world changes after a series of strange crimes and an unexplained transformation. Tom Holland stars alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.

Still - X
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Massive Leak: Millions Watch Tom Holland's Record-Smashing Return

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film was released in India on July 30.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories