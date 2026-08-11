Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Crosses ₹423 Cr

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed ₹423.05 crore net in India.
Tom Holland’s film earned ₹7.60 crore on second Monday.
Marvel film surpassed Avatar 2 as India’s highest-grossing Hollywood release.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection on Day 12 saw the Tom Holland-led superhero film slow sharply on its second Monday. Despite the 78.1% drop from its second Sunday, the Marvel film remained comfortably above the ₹400 crore mark in India and added another major milestone to its impressive theatrical run.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned ₹7.60 crore net in India on Day 12. The film recorded 38.6% overall occupancy across 12,765 shows. Its second-Monday collection was significantly lower than the ₹34.70 crore it earned on the previous day.
With the latest numbers, the film’s India net collection stands at ₹423.05 crore while its gross collection has reached ₹505.93 crore.
The film had opened strongly, collecting ₹60.60 crore on Day 1 with 72.3% occupancy. It then earned ₹49.35 crore on Day 2 and ₹70.25 crore on Day 3. Its first Sunday brought in ₹77.75 crore, which remains its biggest single-day collection.
Tom Holland film crosses major milestone
The film collected ₹334.75 crore net across its first eight days. Its second weekend then added another strong ₹80.70 crore, with Day 9 contributing ₹15 crore, Day 10 ₹31 crore and Day 11 ₹34.70 crore.
The performance has also pushed Spider-Man: Brand New Day past Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. It has also crossed the ₹500 crore gross milestone, making it the first Hollywood film to achieve the feat in the country.
About Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker is now forgotten by everyone he once knew, including MJ and Ned, and continues protecting New York while living a solitary life.
His world changes after a series of strange crimes and an unexplained transformation. Tom Holland stars alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.
The film was released in India on July 30.