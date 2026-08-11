Jharkhand Protest: Prakash Raj Condemns Police Lathi Charge On Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Student Protesters

Prakash Raj strongly condemned the police brutality, including lathi charge and tear gas, against JPSC-JSSC student protesters near the Jharkhand Assembly.
The JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch organised the Ranchi protest to demand a CBI probe into alleged competitive exam irregularities and paper leaks.
Actor-lyricist Piyush Mishra visited the protest site in Ranchi to express solidarity and praised the peaceful nature of the demonstration.
Prakash Raj condemned the police action against protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants on Monday. Police officers deployed tear gas and conducted a lathi charge against the students.
Prakash Raj on Jharkhand student crackdown
Raj posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) allegedly taken from the protest site. The footage showed the police aggressively dispersing student protesters near the Jharkhand Assembly.
"Why...Why...Why. This brutality will not work anymore...it will only bring the arrogant power down #justasking," Raj wrote on X. The actor expressed strong opposition to the tactics used against the demonstrators.
Clashes outside Jharkhand Assembly
The situation escalated rapidly. Police used lathi charge for the third time on Monday (August 10) evening. They also deployed water cannons and fired tear gas shells to disperse the march, ANI reported.
The JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch organised the protest. The group mobilised students against examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.
Protesters remained defiant despite the response and expressed anger over the police action. They demanded a CBI probe into alleged competitive exam irregularities and widespread paper leaks. They said they would continue their agitation.
Bollywood solidarity
The agitation entered its second week. Students maintained their protest in Ranchi over the alleged paper leaks. Actor-lyricist Piyush Mishra visited the protest site to extend his support.
Mishra praised the demonstrators carrying the protest in a peaceful manner. He commended the students for voicing their concerns without using abusive language. The aspirants joined the actor as he sang his iconic track Aarambh Hai Prachand from director Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Gulaal at the gathering.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha also backed the protesting students. Her public support amplified the ongoing demands for immediate recruitment reforms and an independent investigation.