DC Box Office Collection Day 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark In India

DC box office collection: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's film hit the screens on August 7. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the romantic action thriller opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The word-of-mouth helped in the movie's collections, witnessing over 50% from Day 1's collections. DC has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in India. The film marks the acting debut of Kanagaraj.