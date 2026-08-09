DC Box Office Collection Day 2: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark In India

On Day 2, DC saw 52.3% growth from its opening day.
The film's cumulative worldwide gross reached Rs 17.99 crore within two days.
The Tamil version led the domestic business with Rs 4.55 crore net on Saturday, supported by Telugu and Hindi versions earning Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 40 lakh respectively.
DC box office collection: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's film hit the screens on August 7. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the romantic action thriller opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The word-of-mouth helped in the movie's collections, witnessing over 50% from Day 1's collections. DC has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in India. The film marks the acting debut of Kanagaraj.
DC box office collection Day 2
DC earned Rs 6.70 crore net in India on Saturday, representing a 52.3% jump from its opening day collection of Rs 4.40 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk.
With stronger audience turnout on its second day, the film has pushed its total worldwide gross to Rs 17.99 crore. The action feature is now on track to cross the Rs 20 crore milestone over its opening weekend.
DC box office breakdown
The film's India net collection stands at Rs 11.10 crore, with gross domestic earnings standing at Rs 12.74 crore across 3,549 shows on Saturday.
The Tamil version remained the primary driver of business, contributing Rs 4.55 crore net on Day 2 with an overall occupancy of 63.33%. Theatre attendance grew consistently throughout the day, starting at 45.31% for morning screenings and rising to 67.38% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 51.85% occupancy, while demand peaked at 80.38% during night screenings.
Other language versions also contributed to the movie's earnings The Telugu release recorded Rs 1.75 crore net with a 42.45% occupancy rate, while the Hindi version added Rs 40 lakh net with an overall occupancy of 12.84% on Saturday.
DC worldwide performance
International collections bolstered the weekend tally as DC grossed Rs 3 crore in overseas markets on its second day. This addition brings its cumulative international gross to Rs 5.25 crore.
The project marks a significant career shift for Kanagaraj, who transitioned to acting after directing major Tamil hits, including Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, Vikram, Leo and Coolie.
Sun Pictures backed the action film, while Dharma Productions has distributed it across North Indian markets.
The film also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy as Parvathi. Anirudh Ravichander composed the 15-track soundtrack. Arun Ranjan wrote the additional screenplay, with dialogues penned by Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob.