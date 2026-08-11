Farhan Akhtar Takes Dig At Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Exit: ‘A Pattern Nowadays’

Farhan Akhtar appeared to reference Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit.
Ranveer reportedly raised four concerns before leaving Don 3.
Dhurandhar’s sequel crossed ₹1,800 crore worldwide after massive success.
Tensions between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh have resurfaced after the filmmaker appeared to make a pointed remark about the actor’s reported exit from Don 3. While discussing the making of his debut film Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan recalled how Saif Ali Khan nearly left the project shortly before filming and said such situations seem to be a pattern nowadays.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan said Saif had faced a scheduling clash with another film and was forced to step away from Dil Chahta Hai. The filmmaker recalled being devastated because he believed no one else could have played the role.
Farhan Akhtar's ‘pattern nowadays' remark
Reflecting on the experience, Farhan said the setback had happened around a month before filming. It was then that he added, “which seems to be a pattern nowadays”, before clarifying with a smile, “Not just with me. Aisa bhi hota hai.”
Farhan did not mention Ranveer by name. However, the comment has inevitably been linked to the Don 3 controversy, as Ranveer reportedly exited the project weeks before filming was scheduled to begin.
Farhan has previously said that the experience taught him to “expect the unexpected” and not take anything for granted until a film is actually completed.
Why did Ranveer Singh leave Don 3?
Ranveer's reported December 2025 exit triggered a dispute with Farhan and Excel Entertainment. According to reports, Ranveer raised concerns about the script, Farhan’s availability, his remuneration and the film’s reduced budget.
Excel Entertainment disputed several of these claims, maintaining that Ranveer had responded positively to earlier versions of the script and that his remuneration had been discussed during negotiations.
A proposed settlement reportedly included ₹10 crore in immediate compensation and a 25% discount on Ranveer’s fee for a future Excel project. The producers rejected the proposal, and the dispute remains unresolved.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar success
The Don 3 row has unfolded alongside Ranveer’s success with Dhurandhar. The film reportedly crossed ₹1,300 crore worldwide, while its sequel surpassed ₹1,800 crore, making the franchise the biggest Hindi film series at the global box office.