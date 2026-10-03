Komal Rani said her appearances with Govinda are tied to their upcoming film Roopa.
She posted a lengthy statement across multiple Instagram Stories on Friday to address the speculation.
She defended their Ganpati appearance and said praying for Roopa should not become a public issue.
Komal Rani Swarnkar has finally broken her silence on an alleged affair with Govinda. She has denied relationship rumours with Govinda, saying their joint public outings are linked to their upcoming film Roopa. In a long statement shared across several Instagram Stories on Friday, she wrote, “We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair.”
What Komal Rani said about her alleged relationship with Govinda
Swarnkar has been at the centre of gossip over her appearances with Govinda in recent weeks. Her statement directly addressed that chatter, defended their visibility together and widened into a criticism of film industry figures who have publicly commented on her personal life.
She wrote, “Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda ji and my personal life and our character. Yet I have never seen them come forward so strongly to express their opinion on any serious issue, whether it was terrorism, politics, the death of actors or even another actor’s multiple marriages.”
She then questioned why her private life had become open ground for public judgement. “Why, then, has our personal life suddenly become such a public spectacle that everyone feels entitled to comment on it?” she wrote.
Defends her Ganpati appearance with Govinda
She also addressed the images and public appearances that have fuelled the speculation.
Swarnkar defended her appearance with Govinda at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. “Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my hero and praying for the success of my upcoming film Roopa become a matter of shame, a national issue or dikhawa for others?” she wrote.
“We are working together, and we will continue to be seen together. If that bothers anyone, let them burn,” she added.
Slams actresses for criticising her
Without naming anyone, Swarnkar wrote, “Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed-out brand tags.”
“They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people’s ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight.”
She also said that she doesn’t give a damn what people think of her and said these people are all part of the same group, “taking out their frustration over their own failed marriages on someone else.”
Recently, Kashmera and Divya directly criticised her publicly for her appearances with Govinda and made allegations against her.