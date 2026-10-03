Former BIGBANG Rapper T.O.P And South Korean singer Nana Confirm Relationship

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Topspot Pictures said the relationship turned romantic around June after they grew close during the project.

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T.O.P and Nana are dating
Former BIGBANG member T.O.P and South Korean singer Nana are dating Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • T.O.P and Nana are officially dating; their agencies confirmed it on Friday, October 2.

  • Dispatch reported the pair had been seeing each other for months and published photos of them together.

  • The two first met in January while filming T.O.P’s music video Studio54.

Former BIGBANG rapper T.O.P, 38, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, and former After School member Nana, 35, real name Im Jin-ah, are officially dating. Their agencies confirmed the relationship on Friday, October 2, after Dispatch reported they had been seeing each other for months and shared photos from dates.

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T.O.P and Nana confirm relationship

T.O.P and Nana met in January while shooting the video for T.O.P’s song Studio54. Topspot Pictures said the K-pop stars grew close during that work, and the relationship became romantic around June.

Dispatch reported, citing an acquaintance of the couple, that the two “have a deep understanding of each other”. The acquaintance said they had “walked similar paths, including their debuts, careers, rumours and the wounds they have suffered”.

T.O.P’s agency later confirmed the relationship, stating, “They became close (after filming Studio54) and it developed into a romantic relationship around June.”

Nana also addressed the news directly on the fan messaging platform Bubble. “You must have been taken aback. Me too, and I’m a little embarrassed as well,” she wrote. “We’ll continue to see each other happily and healthily.”

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

T.O.P first gained fame with BIGBANG before shifting to solo music and acting. Nana started with After School and later built a parallel career in acting while continuing her music work.

T.O.P played Thanos (Player 230) in seasons 2 and 3 of the popular Korean show Squid Game. His major film roles include 71: Into the Fire (2010), Commitment (2013), Tazza: The Hidden Card (2014) and Out of Control (2017).

He also appeared on television in I Am Sam (2007), Iris (2009), 19-Nineteen (2009) and Secret Message (2015).

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