Won Hyun Jun and Lee Su Jin shared separate wedding announcements.
The actors previously worked together in the Disney+ series Hyper Knife.
Their wedding ceremony is scheduled for October 2026.
Won Hyun Jun and Lee Su Jin are set to marry, and the Korean actors shared stunning wedding photos alongside personal messages announcing their relationship milestone. The couple, who previously worked together on the Disney+ series Hyper Knife, shared the news with fans on Instagram on September 14.
Won Hyun Jun and Lee Su Jin announce marriage
Won Hyun Jun shared a wedding photo on Instagram, announcing that he had promised to spend the rest of his life with the person he cherishes most. The actor also asked fans to warmly welcome the couple as they begin what he described as a new chapter together.
Lee Su Jin shared her own wedding photograph and described the announcement as personal and slightly embarrassing. She revealed that she was looking forward to beginning a new chapter with the person she loves and said she felt both excited and nervous about the future.
The couple previously appeared together in Hyper Knife, the Disney+ medical thriller starring Park Eun-bin and Park Byung-eun. Their professional connection adds another link to their relationship as they prepare to get married.
Won Hyun Jun and Lee Su Jin's acting careers
Won Hyun Jun made his acting debut in the 2009 drama IRIS. He later appeared in projects including Itaewon Class and Low Life. He was recently seen as Kang Gook Cheol in Agent Kim Reactivated, which brought him further attention.
Lee Su Jin began her acting career in 2019 with The Running Mates. Her subsequent credits include Delightfully Deceitful and When the Phone Rings, among other Korean television projects.
When are Won Hyun Jun and Lee Su Jin getting married?
Won Hyun Jun and Lee Su Jin wedding is scheduled to take place on October 4, 2026. Both actors asked fans to send their blessings as they begin married life together.