Power House Promo: Vikram And Anand Shankar Reunite For A Family Comedy With A Dark, Violent Secret

Power House promo introduces Vikram as a caretaker with a dangerous secret.
Anand Shankar reunites with Vikram after their 2016 film Iru Mugan.
Santhosh Narayanan joins Power House as its music composer.
Chiyaan Vikram’s next film, Power House, has unveiled its title promo, offering a first look at a story that blends family drama, humour and violence. Directed by Anand Shankar, the film reunites Vikram with his Iru Mugan director and features Riya Shibu, Urvashi and VTV Ganesh in key roles.
Power House promo introduces Vikram's unusual character
The promo opens with Vikram carrying a plantain thar into an old-style house before several characters report to him after completing their assigned tasks. The setting hints at a catering business, with Vikram seemingly playing a caretaker who confidently promises a 100% guarantee for the weddings he handles.
Riya Shibu, known for Sarvam Maya, is introduced as his niece, while the promo also establishes a lighter family dynamic. Urvashi and VTV Ganesh are seen trading jokes while preparing food, adding to the film's comic tone.
That mood changes sharply when Vikram enters a storeroom to collect supplies. Two badly injured men are revealed inside, while his character is shown calmly cleaning blood from the floor. The promo refers to this darker side as his “Anniyan” side, suggesting that the seemingly ordinary caretaker has a dangerous secret.
Vikram reunites with Anand Shankar
Power House marks Vikram and Anand Shankar's second collaboration after Iru Mugan, which also starred Nayanthara and Nithya Menen. The 2016 film received mixed reviews but performed well commercially.
The new film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music, while RD Rajasekar serves as cinematographer. Gopi Prasanna and Poornima Ramaswamy are also part of the technical team.
Shammi Thilakan is another cast member. The title promo leaves the film’s release plans open while positioning Power House as a blend of domestic chaos, comedy and darker action.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027, although the makers have not announced an exact date yet.