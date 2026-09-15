Stray Kids' Felix Donates To Relief Aid For Children Affected by Nepal Floods

Stray Kids' Felix brought in his 26th birthday with several relief aid donations.
He contributed to relief aid for children affected by Nepal flooding.
Felix is a UNICEF Korea ambassador.
Stray Kids' Felix ushered in his 26th birthday by making a heartfelt donation to children struggling after floods in Nepal. UNICEF Korea announced that Felix, who serves as a UNICEF Korea goodwill ambassador, donated 50 million won to an emergency relief fund for children affected by the flooding in Nepal. This is part of a staggering sum of 300 million won that he donated to support sick and vulnerable children in Korea and relief efforts elsewhere.
Felix made the donations on his birthday on Tuesday, imparting 100 million won each to Samsung Medical Center and Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, and 50 million won each to Books International and UNICEF Korea.
Stray Kids' Felix Contributes To Relief Aid
The funds disbursed to Samsung Medical Center will help cover treatment costs for children and adolescents with cancer, while the contribution to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital will support pediatric patients from financially vulnerable families. Meanwhile, another donation to Books International will support the creation and production of picture books in children’s native languages as part of cultural education and awareness programs using picture books as a medium.
“I hope the days of many children will be filled with bright hope instead of worry,” Felix stated. “I sincerely hope this can be a small but warm source of strength for their precious today and tomorrow.” Earlier, he has donated a total of 200 million won for children in Laos. He has also joined his fellow Stray Kids members in supporting disaster recovery efforts following wildfires in South Korea and a fire in Hong Kong. Felix's co-member Lee Know has earlier donated 100 million won to Nepal's flood relief.
Stray Kids, meanwhile, is carrying on with its “Run It” world tour and is scheduled to perform its second Buenos Aires, Argentina, show on Tuesday as part of “Straycity,” the group-led festival project being held across three South American locations.