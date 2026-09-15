Stray Kids' Felix Donates To Relief Aid For Children Affected by Nepal Floods

“I hope the days of many children will be filled with bright hope instead of worry,” Felix stated. “I sincerely hope this can be a small but warm source of strength for their precious today and tomorrow.” Earlier, he has donated a total of 200 million won for children in Laos. He has also joined his fellow Stray Kids members in supporting disaster recovery efforts following wildfires in South Korea and a fire in Hong Kong. Felix's co-member Lee Know has earlier donated 100 million won to Nepal's flood relief.