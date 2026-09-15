Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor Attend Ambanis’ Festivities

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Videos and photographs from the gathering showed celebrities arriving in festive outfits and joining the Ambani family for the annual Ganpati festivities.

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Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations
Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Ambani's Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Salman Khan offered prayers during the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

  • Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived together for the festivities.

  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor joined Bollywood’s star-studded gathering.

The Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration turned into a star-studded Bollywood gathering as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and several other celebrities arrived at Antilia in Mumbai. The festivities brought together some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema for the annual celebration hosted by the Ambani family.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Bollywood stars at Antilia

Salman Khan was among the prominent guests at the celebration and was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. A video of the actor performing Ganpati puja at Antilia surfaced online and drew attention from fans.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived together, while Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also made a joint appearance. Ranbir Kapoor attended with Alia Bhatt, while Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrived with their sons Taimur and Jeh.

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Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Jeetendra were among the other Bollywood personalities spotted at the gathering.

Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration sees grand festivities

The celebrations at Antilia featured elaborate floral decorations and lighting as the Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among those seen participating in the festivities, while Anant Ambani and Radhika also took part in the traditional rituals.

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The Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa at Antilia on September 13, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi officially began on September 14. The 10-day festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 25.

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The guest list extended beyond Bollywood, with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Ajay Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh also attending the festivities.

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