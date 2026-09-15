Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor Attend Ambanis’ Festivities

The Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration turned into a star-studded Bollywood gathering as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and several other celebrities arrived at Antilia in Mumbai. The festivities brought together some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema for the annual celebration hosted by the Ambani family.