South OTT And Movie Releases This Week: Irumudi, Thudakkam, L&O And More

The third week of September brings a packed OTT lineup and theatrical releases with content across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
From thrillers to romantic dramas, there are interesting South titles this week - on OTT and in theatres.
Irumudi and Thudakkam lead the digital space, while Anireekshita Atithigalu and L&O - Law and Order are among the theatrical releases.
Streaming platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video, among others, offer a fresh lineup of titles for the third week of September 2026. From action thrillers, comedy to romantic dramas, this week has something for everyone.
New South OTT releases this week (September 14-20, 2026)
1. Irumudi - Netflix (September 18)
The Telugu drama stars Ravi Teja, Baby Nakshatra and Priya Bhavani Shankar.
The story revolves around the complex and emotional bond between a father and his daughter. Ravi Teja plays Trinadh, an alcoholic who decides to take Ayyappa deeksha and stays away from alcohol for 40 days.
2. Dhee 21 – Double Impact - ETVWin, Netflix (September 19)
The upcoming season of the dance reality show sees Pradeep Machiraju reprise his hosting role. Meanwhile, Anupama Parameswaran and Jani Master take seats on the judging panel.
3. Idi Mazha Kattu - Saina Play (September 18)
The story is about a young migrant who travels from West Bengal to Kerala for employment, only to lose her luggage in an unexpected theft. Her efforts to track down the stolen items unite her with four eccentric men from across the state.
4. Modha Rathri - Netflix (September 18)
The Tamil comedy drama follows Maruthanayagam, also known as Maruthu, and Muthuselvi, two relative strangers pushed into an arranged marriage by family pressure and village traditions.
It stars Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar, Shelly Kishore, Chetan and Bagavathi Perumal.
5. Angikaaram - SunNXT (September 18)
The Tamil action drama follows Aathiran Banumathi, who rises from a Chennai slum, defeating deep poverty and prejudice to secure selection for the Commonwealth Games as a gifted 200-metre sprinter.
6. Ram and Leela - Prime Video (September 18)
It follows Ram, who constantly fails at romance. His luck changes after meeting Leela during a train journey. They quickly grow close, but she bans him from seeing her after 6 pm. This strange restriction forces Ram to investigate her secret life
7. Thudakkam - JioHotstar (September 18)
The Malayalam martial arts thriller stars Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal, Ashish Joe Antony and Bobby Kurian.
Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, it is an emotionally driven story filled with intense action.
New South movies releasing in theatres this week
8. Anireekshita Atithigalu - September 18
The Kannada thriller follows a young pair from the Malnad belt seeking a peaceful retreat at an isolated guest house belonging to a prominent local figure.
Their quiet escape does not last. Six people converge on the property with conflicting intentions before an unexplained occurrence throws the gathering into chaos.
9. Toss - September 18
The Kannada/Tulu action drama centres on Shiva, an upright man committed to justice and his kin. Two unknown visitors suddenly cross his path, sparking disturbing incidents across his father's theatre company.
10. L&O - Law and Order - September 18
The Malayalam action thriller centres on police conflict. The plot tracks DYSP Balagopal, an acclaimed police officer celebrated for unyielding honesty. A dominant syndicate run by ruthless brothers Pacha and Chotu quickly shatters his peaceful existence.
11. Enna Vilai - September 17
The Tamil social thriller centres on Thavasi, a modest fisherman who leads an ordinary life alongside his kin in Rameswaram until he discovers an enigmatic gold pendant on the coast.
The pendant soon draws him into false accusations and a wider conspiracy around the jewel.
12. It’s a Medical Miracle - September 18
The Malayalam supernatural thriller follows an ordinary young man who wakes from a coma with an extraordinary ability: super-hearing. After the accident, he becomes determined to find the mysterious nurse whose voice kept him connected to the world while he was unconscious. As he adjusts to his heightened senses, his new ability draws him into a web of secrets and revenge, where every sound could reveal a clue or lead him further into danger
13. Happy Journey - September 18
Seven women seek escape in the Telugu drama. Spanning several age groups, they abandon daily obligations and demanding routines in India to embark on an impromptu European holiday.
Secret Soldier and The Dark Heaven are also releasing this week.