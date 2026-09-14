New OTT And Theatre Releases This Week: Resident Evil, Daayra, Lust Stories 3 & More

A wide variety of new releases is on the anvil this week.
Daayra, Lust Stories 3 and Resident Evil lead the major titles.
Acclaimed series like MobLand and Slow Horses also return with fresh seasons.
From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daayra to Lust Stories 3, this week promises plenty for movie lovers. There are crime dramas, new seasons of beloved anthologies, period dramas, comedies, animated reboots and gory thrillers. A cult classic returns with a fresh sequel in Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's Practical Magic 2.
OTT Releases This Week:
1. Lust Stories 3
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 18, 2026
The third instalment of the Emmy-nominated anthology franchise Lust Stories is set to make its way to audiences. The film, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada.
2. Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 season 2
Where to Watch : Netflix
Release Date : September 17
The second and ultimate season of the animated Stranger Things spin-off lands on Netflix this week. The story resumes after the Hawkins Investigators Club decimates the Horde Queen in season one. With Valentine’s Day at the door and things seemingly returning to normal, mysterious ghostly apparitions and a swarm of hate sprites start to wreak havoc across Hawkins, threatening to open yet another gate to the Upside Down.
3. Waiting Hai Season 1
Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video
Release Date : September 16, 2026
The comedy crime thriller spins around a massive railway ticketing scam in India, leading police and investigators to track down the masterminds behind the digital black market. It stars Divyenndu Sharma, Bhuvan Arora, Harshita Gaur, Sunita Rajwar and more. It is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. Divyenndu and Harshita Gaur, who play Munna Bhaiya and Dimpy Pandit in Mirzapur, pair up as husband and wife here.
4. Irumudi
Where to Watch : Netflix
Release Date : September 18
This is a multilingual action drama film featuring Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Baby Nakshathra. It trails an alcoholic father with a violent past who lives quietly with his daughter and decides to undertake an Ayyappa Deeksha at her request. Shiva Nirvana's film is one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2026, repeaing over ₹232.12 crore worldwide and marking Ravi Teja's highest-grosser.
5. Neagley
Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video
Release Date : September 16
Set in Chicago, Neagley follows Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten, who now works as a private investigator. When she learns that a beloved friend from her military past has died, she sets out on a relentless and independent quest for justice.
6. Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Where to Watch : JioHotsar
Release Date : September 17
From Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin arrives the upcoming horror film The Mummy. The story circles journalist Charlie Cannon, played by Jack Reynor, and his wife, played by Laia Costa, as they search for their daughter Katie, who disappeared in Egypt eight years ago. When Katie finally returns, what initially appears to be a miraculous reunion soon takes a grotesque turn as they realise she is not the same person who went missing.
7. Slow Horses Season 6
Release Date : September 16
Gary Oldman leads the show as a spymaster tasked with overseeing a group of disgraced agents. Jack Lowden, Christopher Chung, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cooke and Saskia Reeves all return. This season adapts Mick Herron’s sixth and seventh Slough House novels, Joe Country and Slough House. The official premiere date is Wednesday, September 16, followed by a new episode airing every Wednesday until the finale on October 21.
8. MobLand Season 2
Where to Watch : JioHotstar
Release Date : September 18
Starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, the series continues to probe the power struggles within the Harrigan crime family. The first episode of MobLand season 2 will arrive on Friday, September 18, with episodes dropping weekly after that until Friday, November 20. The show circles the a large crime family, based in London, who find themselves in an escalating conflict with a rival gang.
9. The Scandal
Where to Watch : Netflix
Release Date : September 18
This is an upcoming K-drama period romance drama directed by Jung Ji-woo. Set during the Joseon era, the story follows Lady Cho as she proposes a high-stakes wager to Cho Won to seduce Hui-yeon. What begins as a game of power soon unravels into an intense web. The show stars stars Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and NANA in key roles.
Theatre Releases This Week:
10. Daayra
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 18
Daayra follows two senior police officers, DCP Ajooni Kohli, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and DCP Raman Kumar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. A major crime unleashes a chain of events and investigations, eventually placing the two officers on opposite sides of the same case. Meghna Gulzar directs the complex drama that challenges regular assumptions of morality, guilt and innocence.
11. Resident Evil
Where to Watch : Theatres
Release Date : September 18
Weapons director Zach Cregger helms this reboot of the popular franchise. Bryan (Austin Abrams) works as a medical courier, transporting organs between hospitals for transplant operations. Late one winter's night he receives a job in taking a container to Raccoon General Hospital in Raccoon City, Colorado. While driving over the mountains he becomes distracted and hits a woman. As he tries to take her to the hospital, he realizes the townspeople are beginning to transform into grotesque creatures. Cregger is also the producer.
12. Practical Magic 2
Where to Watch : Theatres
Release Date : September 18
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as witchy sisters, Sally and Gillian Owens for a new chapter set years after the original. The sequel brings the Owens family back into the spotlight with a new generation facing mysterious developments.
13. Vibe
Where to Watch : Theatres
Release Date : September 18
Written and helmed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe is an action comedy. The film stars Kemmu alongside Preity Zinta and trails two friends whose ordinary day takes an unexpected turn. The two accidentally find themselves caught up in a terrorist plot, turning their situation into a high-stakes mission.
14. The Uprising
Where to Watch : Theatres
Release Date : September 18
Andrew Garfield stars as the leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. Set against the true events of the Uprising that helped inspire the legend of Robin Hood, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice. Paul Greengrass directed the epic historical that puts into focus the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381.