New OTT And Theatre Releases This Week: Resident Evil, Daayra, Lust Stories 3 & More

Weapons director Zach Cregger helms this reboot of the popular franchise. Bryan (Austin Abrams) works as a medical courier, transporting organs between hospitals for transplant operations. Late one winter's night he receives a job in taking a container to Raccoon General Hospital in Raccoon City, Colorado. While driving over the mountains he becomes distracted and hits a woman. As he tries to take her to the hospital, he realizes the townspeople are beginning to transform into grotesque creatures. Cregger is also the producer.