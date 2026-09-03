Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash's Film Witnesses 35% Drop, Earns Only ₹5.10 Crore

Toxic box office collection: Box office earnings for Toxic have slowed down. The Yash-starrer is struggling to sustain its early theatrical run as it enters week two. Daily ticket collections have now slid into single digits across domestic theatres.
Yash’s star power drove much of the early interest. But after the opening day, the film’s collections have steadily declined.
The latest numbers matter because the film opened with strong buzz but has not maintained that pace after day one. The focus now shifts to its second weekend and whether it can slow the decline in daily collections.
Toxic box office collection Day 8
On Day 8, the gangster drama earned ₹5.10 crore net in India from 12,432 shows, according to Sacnilk. That takes the film’s India net total to ₹234.70 crore. Its worldwide gross has reached ₹322 crore.
Domestic theatrical revenues have lost steam. Toxic has accumulated ₹280.25 crore in gross earnings across India.
On Day 8, the film also added ₹1 crore overseas, taking its cumulative international gross to ₹41.75 crore, according to the report. That leaves worldwide gross at ₹322 crore.
Yash box office comparison
Yash remains one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars after the success of the KGF franchise. That standing helped Toxic draw large crowds when it opened on August 26, but mixed reactions from critics and audiences appear to have hurt the film in the days after release.
Poor audience feedback quickly undercut that early momentum, Economic Times reported. By comparison, KGF Chapter 2 collected ₹430.15 crore net across India inside five days, whereas Toxic took eight days to hit ₹234.70 crore net.
About Toxic cast and plot
Geetu Mohandas directed the period gangster film. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria playing major parts.
The plot unfolds in colonial-era Goa. While the rest of India had won freedom, the coastal enclave remained under Portuguese rule. The storyline traces the journey of a mobster fighting to establish and defend his criminal empire.
The film has also drawn attention for its mature content. It includes intimate and steamy scenes, while some scenes and dialogues involving women have faced criticism from sections of the audience.