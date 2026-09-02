Kamal Amrohi’s Pakeezah 4K Restoration Set For Global Premiere At BFI London Film Festival

He revealed that the restoration of Meena Kumari-starrer took two years and was the most challenging restorations. “When I went to inspect the original camera negative and saw that it had almost melted, my heart sank. And the other film elements we had to work with were not in good condition with faded colours, scratches and mould. During our research we discovered original film stills which helped a great deal and I also consulted Tajdar and Rukhsaar Amrohi who had visited the sets and had vivid memories from the making of the film,” he added.