Vibe Trailer: Kunal Kemmu And Sparsh Shrivastava's Ordinary Lives Spiral Into An Unpredictable Adventure

Amazon MGM Studios today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming theatrical film Vibe.
It is a high-stakes action comedy written and directed by Kunal Kemmu.
Vibe is a character-driven comedy with infectious music, and an ensemble cast with a vibe of its own.
Kunal Kemmu made his directing debut with 2024’s Madgaon Express, which was widely appreciated. He is now returning with his second film as a director. His upcoming film, Vibe trailer was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 2). Apart from directing, Kunal has also written it and starred in the comedy.
Vibe also stars Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Yashpal Sharma and Vanshika Dhir. Sharmila Tagore also appears in the trailer.
The first look suggests another comedy built on ordinary people landing in extraordinary trouble. That matters because Madgaon Express worked on a similar setup and marked a well-received shift for Kunal from actor to director.
Vibe trailer breakdown
The trailer introduces Kunal’s character as an unemployed man nearing middle age who is trying hard to hold on to his youth. Sparsh plays his best friend and the “good guy” of the pair.
Preity Zinta plays a spy in the film. Her character is tasked with working with Kunal and Sparsh’s characters and training them as spies for a sensitive national security mission.
Yashpal Sharma and Nirahua play agents in the same agency. The setup points to a comedy of errors, with two commoners pulled into work far beyond their skill or experience.
There is a clear callback here. In Madgaon Express, Kunal built his comedy around lay people getting trapped in the web of a drug cartel and mined humour from bizarre and unreal situations.
Sparsh returns to films with Vibe after Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies. He was also part of Prime Video’s Dupahiya.
Nirahua brings extensive regional cinema experience. The actor focused largely on Bhojpuri projects over recent years, alongside taking on a brief yet key part in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run.
He also appeared in Netflix’s Mamla Legal Hai, Prime Video’s Gram Chikitsalay, and now in JioHotstar’s Bhojpuri Bawaal.
Kunal recently hosted Prime Video’s Alliance. Before that in 2025 he was seen in Netflix’s Single Papa.
Vibe release date
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films follows, the film is set for a theatrical release on September 18.