JioHotstar Branches Out To The UK, Canada And Singapore

“Streaming has spent the last decade competing on the size of its catalogue,” said Amit Malhotra, head – international business, JioStar. “We believe the bigger opportunity now is to reimagine how audiences experience entertainment; not just what they watch, but how they discover, engage with and shape the experience in real time. South Asian audiences have a deep connection with Indian entertainment across languages, generations and households. At the same time, audiences globally are increasingly seeking stories and cultures beyond their own. We see an opportunity to build for this broader, underserved global audience – not simply export an Indian streaming service to new markets.”