Obsession Producer Sues Co-Producers, Claims She Was Cut Out of Film’s Massive Profits

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Executive producer Leonora Ann Darby has filed a lawsuit over Obsession, alleging that she was denied her promised share of the film's profits despite playing a key role in reshaping and completing the box office hit.

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Obsession Producer
Obsession Producer Lawsuit Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Obsession producer Leonora Ann Darby sues over alleged unpaid profit participation.

  • The lawsuit claims Darby helped reshape and complete the Curry Barker film.

  • Obsession crossed $500 million worldwide after a reported $750,000 production budget.

Producer Leonora Ann Darby has filed an Obsession producer lawsuit against fellow Tea Shop Productions producers James Harris and Mark Lane, alleging that she was cut out of profits despite playing a major role in reshaping the film. Darby claims she was promised one-third of the net profits from films she lead-produced but was denied continuing participation after Obsession became a major box office success.

According to the lawsuit, filed in California state court, Darby had been involved with Obsession when its edit had been taken away from writer-director Curry Barker and handed to another editor. The complaint alleges that she pushed for the edit to be returned to Barker and recommended reshoots to address problems with the film.

Obsession producer lawsuit alleges Darby helped reshape the film

The lawsuit also credits Darby with making several creative recommendations that were eventually adopted. Her notes reportedly addressed the relationship between the two lead characters, their arcs across the first two acts and the film's supernatural elements.

The complaint alleges that Darby strongly advocated for the 'One Wish Willow' to become a genuine supernatural element within the film's world. The lawsuit argues that these changes “critically resulted in a new pathway for the film”.

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Darby also allegedly took on a leadership role in ensuring that Obsession was completed in time for its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film was subsequently sold to Focus Features for $16.2 million, according to the complaint.

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Leonora Ann Darby claims promised profit share was withheld

Darby alleges that once Obsession became a major hit, Harris and Lane failed to honour a 2024 agreement that entitled her to one-third of the net profits from projects she lead-produced.

Her lawyer, Thomas K. Richards of Singh, Singh and Trauben, said in a statement that “Ms. Darby has brought serious and substantial claims, supported by a detailed factual record.” He added that she was “confident in her case and intends to pursue it fully.”

The lawsuit further claims Darby was excluded from public recognition for her work, including the film's premiere. She was allegedly offered a $300,000 initial payment but later denied continued profit participation.

Darby is now seeking a full accounting of Obsession and other projects, along with any unpaid profit participation and bonuses she claims are owed.

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Obsession, made on a reported $750,000 budget, has recently crossed $500 million worldwide, making the dispute over its profits particularly significant.

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