Alexander Zverev Survives Nearly Five-Hour US Open Thriller Against Lorenzo Sonego

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 September 2026 2:52 pm

Top seed Alexander Zverev survived a huge scare against Lorenzo Sonego, fighting back to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-4 in a gruelling first-round clash at the 2026 US Open. Zverev appeared in control after taking the opening set, but Sonego responded brilliantly, forcing the German into a deciding set after edging a tense third-set tiebreak. The Italian then came within two points of victory in the fourth set before Zverev produced a late surge, breaking Sonego and forcing a decider. Zverev finally secured the decisive break in the fifth and held his nerve to complete the comeback after 4 hours and 53 minutes. The victory extends his perfect record against Sonego to 7-0 and sends him into the second round against Quentin Halys.