Alexander Zverev Survives Nearly Five-Hour US Open Thriller Against Lorenzo Sonego

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Top seed Alexander Zverev survived a huge scare against Lorenzo Sonego, fighting back to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-4 in a gruelling first-round clash at the 2026 US Open. Zverev appeared in control after taking the opening set, but Sonego responded brilliantly, forcing the German into a deciding set after edging a tense third-set tiebreak. The Italian then came within two points of victory in the fourth set before Zverev produced a late surge, breaking Sonego and forcing a decider. Zverev finally secured the decisive break in the fifth and held his nerve to complete the comeback after 4 hours and 53 minutes. The victory extends his perfect record against Sonego to 7-0 and sends him into the second round against Quentin Halys.

image Prefer on Google
Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego US Open Tennis highlights
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, celebrates defeating Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, in five sets In the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships early Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
1/9
Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Soneg
Alexander Zverev, right, of Germany, shakes hands with Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, after winning in five sets in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
2/9
Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego match result
Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, gives a thumbs up as he walks off the court after losing to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in five sets in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships early Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
3/9
Zverev avoids upset US Open
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, acknowledges fans after defeating Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, in five sets in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships early Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
4/9
Top seed Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego stats
Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, smiles after winning a game in the fifth set against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
5/9
Arthur Ashe Stadium late night tennis match 2026
Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, is aced on a serve by Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships early Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
6/9
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, rushes the net during the fourth set against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships early Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York.
In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, rushes the net during the fourth set against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships early Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
7/9
Zverev vs Sonego US Open highlight
Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, prepares to serve to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
8/9
US Open 2026 Zverev Sonego
Fans watch Lorenzo Sonego, right, of Italy, play Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
9/9
Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego us open tennis
Fans watch Lorenzo Sonego, left, of Italy, play Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories