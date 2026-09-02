BCCI Divided Over Gambhir, Agarkar’s Future; Section Wants Duo Till 2027 World Cup: Report

A section of the BCCI reportedly wants Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup
Agarkar’s successful tenure is strengthening the case for continuity, with India winning three ICC titles during his stint as chief selector
VVS Laxman is also being considered for a bigger role, as the BCCI weighs its leadership structure ahead of the 2027 World Cup
A major decision over the future of India’s cricket leadership is taking shape inside the BCCI, with a section of the board reportedly favouring continuity for head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar until the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The development comes at a crucial time, with Agarkar’s current tenure ending in September and questions emerging over whether the selection committee should be reshuffled. According to journalist Abhishek Tripathi, there are differing views within the BCCI over Agarkar’s replacement, with VVS Laxman also being discussed for a more prominent role.
The debate has gained significance as India begin building towards the 2027 World Cup, while the team’s recent overseas struggles have added pressure on the existing setup.
Why Continuity Is Gaining Support
One faction within the BCCI believes there is little reason to disrupt the Gambhir-Agarkar combination at this stage. The thinking is that the pair have developed a good working relationship and should be given the opportunity to see through the current World Cup cycle rather than being separated just as India enter a crucial phase of planning.
Agarkar's record provides ammunition for those seeking continuity. Since taking charge as chairman of the senior selection committee, he has overseen an exceptionally successful white-ball period for India, with the team reaching four ICC finals and winning three, including two T20 World Cups and the 2025 Champions Trophy.
However, the situation is not completely settled. Earlier reports indicated that Agarkar himself wanted to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup, while the BCCI had also considered other candidates for the position.
VVS Laxman Factor And The Bigger 2027 Picture
Laxman is central to the discussion. One proposal had involved giving the former India batter a larger role alongside his responsibilities at the Centre of Excellence, including potentially moving him into the selection structure.
However, a separate report suggested the BCCI was instead considering Laxman for a newly created Director of Cricket position, which would place him above both Gambhir and Agarkar in the hierarchy while allowing the existing setup to continue.
The timing is particularly important because the BCCI is already preparing a structured roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with selectors, the coaching staff and the CoE expected to work together on player development, workload management and ODI preparation.
Yet India’s recent results have complicated the continuity argument. The team lost the T20I series 2-0 in Ireland and suffered a 4-0 defeat against England before losing the ODI series 2-1. The BCCI is reportedly now scheduled to meet Gambhir, Agarkar and Laxman in Mumbai on September 3 to discuss the recent performances, injury management and the roadmap ahead.