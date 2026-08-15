Ajit Agarkar’s Future Uncertain? 2011 World Cup Winner Emerges As Potential Replacement For India Chief Selector Role

Zaheer Khan has reportedly emerged as a contender to replace Ajit Agarkar as chief selector
According to The Telegraph, the BCCI is yet to make any official decision on Agarkar’s future
VVS Laxman is also being discussed, but reports suggest he may prefer a different role due to travel commitments
Ajit Agarkar’s future as the chairman of the BCCI men’s selection committee has come under fresh scrutiny, with former India pacer Zaheer Khan reportedly emerging as a potential replacement if the board decides against extending Agarkar’s tenure.
The development, however, remains firmly in the realm of reports, with no official decision from the BCCI yet. According to The Telegraph, Zaheer’s name has entered the discussion amid uncertainty over Agarkar’s continuation beyond September.
Zaheer Khan Enters the Picture
Agarkar, who took charge of the senior men’s selection committee in 2023, is approaching another key decision point. Reports suggest the BCCI could review his position after the ongoing India-Sri Lanka Test series. Agarkar is eligible for an extension, meaning his continuation is still possible.
The report, therefore, does not confirm a change but highlights Zaheer as a name being discussed should the board opt for a new chief selector.
Zaheer would bring considerable international experience to the role. A key member of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning side, the former left-arm pacer finished his international career with 311 Test wickets and 282 ODI wickets.
His experience across international cricket and the IPL could make him an attractive candidate for a role that requires both player assessment and long-term squad planning.
What Happens to VVS Laxman?
Interestingly, VVS Laxman had also been linked with the chief selector’s position. However, reports indicate that Laxman may be reluctant to take up the job because of its extensive travel requirements. Instead, the BCCI could consider creating a separate Director of Cricket role for the former India batter, potentially allowing him to continue contributing at a broader strategic level.
The uncertainty around Agarkar’s position is also linked to reported differences between the BCCI and the selection committee over Rohit Sharma’s ODI future. Reports have suggested that the board wants Rohit’s future assessed series by series ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, adding another layer to the upcoming discussions.
For now, though, Agarkar remains the chief selector, and any talk of Zaheer taking over should be treated as speculation until the BCCI makes an official announcement.