Nashville SC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: Will Lionel Messi Play In Top Of The Table Clash?

Nashville SC and Inter Miami clash with Eastern Conference top spot in the MLS standings on the line
Both teams bring strong form into the fixture, contrasting Nashville's solid defensive setup with Miami's explosive attack
Lionel Messi's availability remains uncertain following his recent bereavement and personal leave
The stage is set at GEODIS Park for a blockbuster MLS 2026Eastern Conference showdown as Nashville SC welcome Inter Miami CF. This clash carries massive implications near the summit of Major League Soccer.
Nashville enter the fixture sitting at the very top of the table with 40 points from 18 matches, holding a narrow two-point advantage over Inter Miami, who sit closely behind in second place with 38 points.
Both teams bring impressive form and contrasting strengths into the encounter. Nashville has built its success on a remarkably rigid defensive structure under its tactical setup, conceding significantly fewer goals than most of the league.
Spearheaded by attacking threats like Sam Surridge—who has bagged 11 goals this season—and creative playmaker Hany Mukhtar, the Boys in Gold are formidable on their home turf.
On the other side, Inter Miami boasts superior firepower, having netted 10 more goals than Nashville. Miami's star-studded roster features high-profile acquisitions in midfield alongside legendary talismanic leadership, making them an explosive threat in transition.
Previous meetings between these two sides—including high-stakes encounters in tournament settings like the CONCACAF Champions Cup—have routinely produced tense, high-intensity tactical chess matches. With the Supporters' Shield race heating up and conference supremacy on the line, the margins will be razor-thin.
Will Lionel Messi Play?
Yes, Lionel Messi is expected to feature in this match. Following his father's passing, Messi traveled to Argentina for the funeral and missed Inter Miami's recent fixture against Monterrey. In an emotional public tribute shortly after, Messi also shared that he has been grappling with doubts about his playing future.
Despite the doubts, Inter Miami have shared visuals of Messi travelling with the squad and he is expected to feature in the game against Nashville SC.
Messi has been already featuring heavily and carrying the team's offensive load this MLS season with 12 goals and multiple assists. Unless a last-minute fitness concern arises from their congested schedule, the Inter Miami captain is anticipated to lead the line as the Herons look to reclaim the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Nashville SC Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Live Streaming Details
Supporters in India can catch the match live on Apple TV with an active MLS Season Pass subscription. The showdown between Nashville SC and Inter Miami takes place at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 AM IST on Sunday, August 16, 2026.