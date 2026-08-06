Lionel Messi Sets Leagues Cup Record With Brace in Inter Miami’s Win Over Atletico San Luis

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Lionel Messi scored twice on his return to Inter Miami’s starting XI as the club defeated Atletico San Luis 4-2 in the 2026 Leagues Cup. The brace made Messi the tournament’s all-time leading scorer with 14 goals, while Telasco Segovia and Micael also found the net for Miami in their comeback victory

Lionel Messi Makes Leagues Cup History With Brace In Inter Miami’s Win Over Atletico San Luis
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atletico de San Luis, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami beat Atletico San Luis 4-2 and became Leagues Cup’s top scorer

  • Messi, Telasco Segovia and Micael helped Miami overturn an early deficit for victory

  • Atletico San Luis’ comeback was halted by a weather delay, while Luis Suarez missed the game due to suspension

Lionel Messi delivered a captain’s performance on his return to Inter Miami’s starting lineup, scoring a brace as the MLS club fought back from an early deficit to defeat Atletico San Luis 4-2 in the 2026 Leagues Cup.

The Argentine forward scored in the 11th and 44th minutes at Nu Stadium, taking his Leagues Cup goal tally to 14 in 12 appearances. With his latest double, Messi surpassed Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga to become the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

Atletico San Luis made a fast start and stunned Inter Miami by taking the lead just four minutes into the match. David Rodriguez found the net with a header after the visitors created an early attacking opportunity.

Miami responded quickly, and it was Messi who restored parity. Noah Allen delivered a cross from the left, and Messi produced a brilliant first-time volley with his left foot to beat goalkeeper Andres Sanchez.

The goal marked Messi’s first strike since returning from the FIFA World Cup, where he guided Argentina to the final before they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Spain.

Inter Miami continued to apply pressure and completed the comeback midway through the first half. Allen played a key role again, breaking into the San Luis penalty area before setting up Telasco Segovia, who fired a powerful effort into the back of the net to make it 2-1.

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Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, center, battles with Atletico de San Luis midfielder Sebastien Salles-Lamonge for the ball during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal, his second, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Argentina's Lionel Messi walks on the pitch during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens - Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo

Messi then extended Miami’s advantage before the break. After a flowing attacking move involving Allen, the forward showed his trademark composure inside the box, moving past defenders before finishing from close range for his second goal of the night.

The hosts added another blow to San Luis in first-half stoppage time when defender Micael rose above the defence to head home from a corner, giving Miami a commanding 4-1 lead at half-time.

San Luis attempted to fight back after the restart and reduced the deficit through Rafa Llorente, who scored with a powerful strike. However, their momentum was interrupted when lightning in the area forced a 30-minute delay during the second half.

After the match resumed, San Luis created a few chances but failed to find a way back into the contest as Inter Miami managed the closing stages comfortably to secure victory.

The win extended Miami’s unbeaten run to eight matches and came in the absence of Luis Suarez, who began serving a six-match suspension following an incident involving a Seattle Sounders staff member after last season’s Leagues Cup final.

The Uruguayan striker, who had scored seven goals in his previous four matches, will miss the remainder of this year’s tournament.

Messi returned to the starting XI after making his comeback as a substitute in Miami’s previous MLS fixture, a 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew. He played 37 minutes in that match before making his full return against San Luis.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has transformed the club’s Leagues Cup campaign, leading them to the 2023 title and helping them reach the final again last year.

Inter Miami will next face Monterrey in the tournament, while Atletico San Luis will meet Nashville SC.

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