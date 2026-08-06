Lionel Messi Sets Leagues Cup Record With Brace in Inter Miami’s Win Over Atletico San Luis

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 6 August 2026 1:09 pm

Lionel Messi scored twice on his return to Inter Miami’s starting XI as the club defeated Atletico San Luis 4-2 in the 2026 Leagues Cup. The brace made Messi the tournament’s all-time leading scorer with 14 goals, while Telasco Segovia and Micael also found the net for Miami in their comeback victory

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 6 August 2026 1:09 pm

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atletico de San Luis, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

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