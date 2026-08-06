FIFA Backs Gianni Infantino After Apology Over Abandoned World Cup Stake-Sale Plan

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 6 August 2026 9:52 am

FIFA president Gianni Infantino apologised over the withdrawn FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal after backlash from UEFA and other stakeholders, but retained the backing of FIFA’s senior management ahead of the 2027 presidential election

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 6 August 2026 9:52 am

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference at the stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa. AP Photo

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.