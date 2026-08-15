AUS Vs BAN, 1st Test 2026: Green Luckily Survives As Taskin's Delivery Fails To Dislodge Bails On Impact - Watch

Cameron Green survived a certain bowled dismissal when his stumps were struck without dislodging the bails
Taskin Ahmed's delivery kissed the leg-stump before racing away for a fortunate boundary
Bangladesh will rue this massive stroke of luck if Green capitalizes to build a big innings
Cameron Green enjoyed a massive slice of sheer good fortune during the Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test at Darwin when he survived a clean-bowled dismissal after his stumps were struck without the bails falling, turning a potential disaster into a lucky boundary.
The dramatic incident unfolded when Taskin Ahmed steamed in and delivered a probing length ball nipping sharply inward from outside the off-stump.
Green, caught flat-footed and stuck on the crease with minimal foot movement, played a tentative push at the delivery. Lacking the necessary forward stride to smother the movement, he managed only a thick inside edge that immediately altered the trajectory of the ball, sending it darting past his body and straight back toward the timber.
The ball proceeded to strike the outer part of the leg-stump with a definitive sound and violently kissed the bail, but remarkably, the wooden piece refused to dislodge from its grooves.
Green would undoubtedly have had his heart in his mouth during those agonizing split seconds. Instead of spelling curtains for the batter, the deflection worked entirely in his favor, sending the ball racing away past the keeper and all the way to the fine leg fence for four.
Cameron Green Luckily Survives - Watch
Technology quickly stepped in to remove any doubts, with UltraEdge confirming a clear, sharp spike on the audio meter just as the delivery flashed past the leg-stump.
It was a staggering reminder of how painfully fine the margins are at the highest level of the sport. If Cameron Green goes on to capitalize on this extraordinary reprieve and convert it into a big score, Bangladesh will have only themselves and a cruel, unforgiving twist of fate to blame for letting a golden breakthrough slip straight through their fingers.
Bangladesh Keep Upper Hand
Meanwhile, in the first Test of Bangladesh's 2026 tour of Australia in Darwin, the visitors have seized total control of the match. After routing Australia for a modest 198 on Day 1—spearheaded by a stellar 6-wicket haul from Hasan Mahmud—Bangladesh posted a formidable 426 in their first innings to build a substantial 228-run lead.
A brilliant century from Tanzid Hasan (101) and a gutsy 84 from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto anchored the innings, leaving Australia facing an uphill battle to save the Test.
Australia suffered a shaky start to their second innings, closing out Day 3 at 161/4, still trailing Bangladesh by 67 runs with six wickets in hand. Green is unbeaten on 43.