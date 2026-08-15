Australia Four Down And Still Behind As Bangladesh Take Command On Day 3

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Bangladesh tightened their grip on the first Test against Australia as a resilient lower-order effort gave them a 228-run first-innings lead before the hosts mounted a late fightback on Day 3 in Darwin. Josh Hazlewood was Australia’s standout performer, claiming 6/89 and reaching 300 Test wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 426, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributing a crucial 65. Australia’s second innings then suffered early setbacks, with Jake Weatherald falling for a duck and Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith also departing. Smith’s 44 was the best score before Cameron Green and Alex Carey steadied the innings. Australia reached 161/4 at stumps, still trailing by 67 runs, leaving Bangladesh firmly in control.

australia vs bangladesh Test cricket day 3 highlights-Alex Carey of Australia
Alex Carey of Australia bats during play on day three of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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australia vs bangladesh Test cricket day 3 highlights-Cameron Green
Cameron Green of Australia makes a run during play on day three of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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australia vs bangladesh Test cricket day 3 highlights-Steve Smith of Australia
Steve Smith of Australia bats during play on day three of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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australia vs bangladesh Test cricket day 3 highlights-Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud, left, of Bangladesh reacts after dismissing Australia's Travis Head during play on day three of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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australia vs bangladesh Test cricket day 3 highlights-Travis Head of Australia
Travis Head of Australia walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on day three of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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australia vs bangladesh Test cricket day 3 highlights-Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, center, of Bangladesh celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Jake Weatherald during play on day three of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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australia vs bangladesh Test cricket day 3 highlights-Australias Josh Hazlewood
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, second right, is congratulated by teammate Nathan Lyon after taking the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh during play on day three of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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australia vs bangladesh Test cricket day 3 highlights-Nathan Lyon
Nathan Lyon of Australia bowls during play on day three of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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australia vs bangladesh Test cricket day 3 highlights-Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh bats during play on day three of the first cricket test against Australia in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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australia vs bangladesh Test cricket day 3 highlights-Taijul Islam of Bangladesh
Taijul Islam of Bangladesh bats during play on day three of the first cricket test against Australia in Darwin, Australia, Saturday, Aug.15, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP

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