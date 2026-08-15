Australia Four Down And Still Behind As Bangladesh Take Command On Day 3

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 August 2026 3:19 pm

Bangladesh tightened their grip on the first Test against Australia as a resilient lower-order effort gave them a 228-run first-innings lead before the hosts mounted a late fightback on Day 3 in Darwin. Josh Hazlewood was Australia’s standout performer, claiming 6/89 and reaching 300 Test wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 426, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributing a crucial 65. Australia’s second innings then suffered early setbacks, with Jake Weatherald falling for a duck and Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith also departing. Smith’s 44 was the best score before Cameron Green and Alex Carey steadied the innings. Australia reached 161/4 at stumps, still trailing by 67 runs, leaving Bangladesh firmly in control.