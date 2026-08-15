AUS Vs BAN, 1st Test 2026: Josh Hazlewood Enters 300 Test Wicket Club At Darwin

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Josh Hazlewood became the ninth Australian bowler to enter the elite 300 Test wicket club during the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. He reached the milestone by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz

AUS Vs BAN, 1st Test 2026: Josh Hazlewood Enters 300 Test Wicket Club
Josh Hazlewood of Australia, left, reacts after taking the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh during play on day two of the first cricket test in Darwin. JAMES ROSS/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Josh Hazlewood claimed his 300th Test wicket during the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin

  • He became only the ninth Australian and the 42nd bowler globally to scale the 300-wicket mountain in Test cricket

  • The milestone scalp of Mehidy Hasan Miraz capped off a stellar 6/89 spell, marking Hazlewood's 14th career five-for

Australian ace fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has officially etched his name deeper into the history books, clinching his milestone 300th wicket in Test cricket. Reaching the landmark during the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Hazlewood put on a masterclass of relentless line and length, underscoring why he has been the bedrock of Australia's pace attack for over a decade.

Fittingly, the historic 300th scalp also brought up his 14th five-wicket haul in Test whites, capping off another stellar display of fast-bowling art.

The milestone wicket arrived in style during the first session on Day 3 at Marrara Stadium. Utilizing his trademark metronomic control, Hazlewood produced a glorious seaming delivery just outside off-stump that drew a tentative edge, allowing wicketkeeper Alex Carey to pouch the catch safely.

It was a testament to the sheer persistence and metronomic precision that have defined his career ever since he burst onto the international scene.

By joining the 300-wicket club, Hazlewood enters an exclusive pantheon of Australian bowling legends. He stands shoulder-to-shoulder with iconic compatriots such as Dennis Lillee, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins.

Related Content
Pat Cummins, center, of Australia walks from the field after being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, second left, of Bangladesh during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. - JAMES ROSS/AP Photo
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IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: Australia's captain Pat Cummins, second left, has a chat with teammate Josh Hazlewood - | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Australian captain Pat Cummins and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto posing together with the trophy ahead of the first Test - X/CricketAus

Globally, he becomes one of only 42 bowlers across the history of Test cricket to scale the 300-wicket mountain, and joins an exclusive club of fast bowlers worldwide to achieve the feat.

To achieve this feat after battling various injury setbacks—including a recent absence that sidelined him from red-ball action—makes the milestone even more gratifying for the unassuming New South Wales paceman.

Affectionately dubbed Australia's modern-day Glenn McGrath for his metronomic accuracy, Hazlewood's achievement is built on relentless consistency rather than raw, unbridled pace alone.

His journey to 300 scalps highlights an incredible trajectory of durability, precision, and skill across 76 Test matches. Maintaining a stellar bowling average in the mid-24s alongside 14 five-wicket hauls, Hazlewood has cemented his status alongside the all-time greats of the red-ball game, securing his legacy as one of the finest fast bowlers to ever lace up for Australia.

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