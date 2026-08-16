Bangladesh Creates History! Bangla Tigers Display All-Round Performance To Defeat Australia By 9 Wickets At Darwin

Bangladesh secured a historic 9-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin, marking their first-ever Test win on Australian soil
Cameron Green's brilliant, unbeaten century in the second innings helped Australia narrowly avoid an innings defeat
Bangladesh chased down the target swiftly, losing just one wicket to complete the monumental triumph
Bangladesh created history at Marrara Stadium in Darwin by securing a monumental 9-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test match, marking a watershed moment in the nation's cricketing history.
Trailing heavily after being bowled out for 198 in their first innings—where Hasan Mahmud dismantled the hosts with stellar figures of 6 for 55—Australia had no answers as Bangladesh piled up a massive 426 in response.
Highlighted by Tanzid Hasan's historic maiden Test century on Australian soil (101) and a brilliant 84 from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, the visitors established a towering 228-run first-innings lead that put them firmly in the driver's seat.
Faced with an innings defeat, Australia's second-innings effort required immense grit, which came primarily through an extraordinary rearguard from Cameron Green. Green engineered a magnificent, unbeaten 104 off 201 balls, displaying supreme technical discipline to drag his side out of early trouble.
Despite a top-order wobble that saw Jake Weatherald fall for 0, Travis Head for 17, Marnus Labuschagne for 31, and Steve Smith for 44, Green found brief shelter alongside Alex Carey (30). Green's marathon knock—coupled with contributions from the lower order—finally pushed Australia to 307 all out, narrowly erasing the deficit and setting Bangladesh a small target of 57 runs to win.
Bangladesh’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the grueling Darwin heat, spearheaded by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who delivered a masterclass in spin bowling with figures of 5 for 66 from 33.1 overs at an astonishing economy of 2.00. He was ably supported by Hasan Mahmud, who claimed 3 for 56, alongside tidy spells from Taijul Islam (1 for 51) and Taskin Ahmed (1 for 66).
Though Green's heroic century ensured Australia avoided an innings defeat and forced the visitors back to the crease with a slender target, the disciplined attack ensured the momentum remained firmly with the Tigers.
With calm assurance, Bangladesh chased down the modest target swiftly in their second innings, sealing a comprehensive 9-wicket triumph. Although Josh Hazlewood struck early to remove Tanzid Hasan Tamim for a duck, Shadman Islam (25 not out off 42 balls) and Mominul Haque (30 not out) guided the visitors home without further trouble.
This landmark victory in Darwin stands as Bangladesh's first-ever Test win on Australian soil, brilliantly upending historical odds and sending shockwaves through international cricket.