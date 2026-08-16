Bangladesh Creates History! Bangla Tigers Display All-Round Performance To Defeat Australia By 9 Wickets At Darwin

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 16 August 2026 11:16 am

This monumental triumph marks Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory on Australian soil, coming 23 years after their last Test tour Down Under. It also represents just their second Test victory against Australia in cricket history, standing as one of the greatest upsets in the nation's 26-year Test-playing journey

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 16 August 2026 11:16 am

Pat Cummins, center, of Australia walks from the field after being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, second left, of Bangladesh during play on day four of the first cricket test in Darwin. JAMES ROSS/AP Photo