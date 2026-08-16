AUS Vs BAN, 1st Test 2026: Bangla Tigers Become Second Quickest Team In History To Beat Australia Down Under

Bangladesh recorded a historic 9-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin to claim their first-ever Test win Down Under
The Tigers became the second-quickest visiting team in history to win a Test in Australia, doing so in just their third attempt
Stellar performances from Hasan Mahmud, Tanzid Hasan, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz underpinned the monumental upset
Bangladesh scripted one of the most astonishing chapters in cricket history by defeating Australia by nine wickets in the first Test at Marrara Stadium in Darwin.
Beyond the sheer shock factor of dismantling the world-class hosts in their own backyard, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side achieved a remarkable milestone: becoming the second-quickest visiting team in cricket history to secure a Test match victory on Australian soil.
Playing only their third-ever Test match in Australia—spanning a rare 23-year gap since their maiden tour Down Under in 2003—the Tigers achieved what traditional powerhouses took decades to accomplish.
Historical records show that while England claimed their maiden Test win in Australia on just their second attempt back in 1877, and Pakistan and India required 7 and 12 tries respectively. Bangladesh carved out their momentous maiden victory on just their third outing. This incredible velocity places them second only on the all-time list of visiting nations reaching a Test triumph in Australia, cementing a legendary status for this generation of players.
The foundation for this historic feat was laid through total dominance across all four days in the stifling Darwin heat. After opting to bowl, Bangladesh skittled Australia for 198 in their first innings, fueled by a sensational spell of 6 for 55 from pacer Hasan Mahmud.
In response, the visitors piled up a commanding 426, highlighted by a magnificent maiden Test century from opener Tanzid Hasan (101) and gritty half-centuries from captain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Though Australia put up resistance in their second innings through a valiant, unbeaten 104 from Cameron Green, the deficit was restricted to a mere 56 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivered a mesmerizing bowling masterclass on the final morning, claiming 5 for 66 as Australia were bowled out for 284.
Needing just 57 runs to win, Bangladesh calmly chased down the target in 14.2 overs—losing only Tanzid Hasan for a duck—before Mominul Haque and Shadman Islam steered them home.
This monumental 9-wicket triumph is only the second Test win by an Asian team in Australia over the last three decades, instantly etching itself as one of the greatest upsets and defining moments in international cricket.