Sujalam bharat whats behind indias push for digital ids for rural water schemes

Sujalam Bharat: What's Behind India's Push For Digital IDs For Rural Water Schemes

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi 29 September 2026 6:04 pm Published at: 29 September 2026 4:51 pm Updated on:

According to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the policy issued on August 20 establishes common standards for how rural water infrastructure data will be recorded, shared and used across government systems.

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi 29 September 2026 6:04 pm Published at: 29 September 2026 4:51 pm Updated on:

Representative Image Photo: AI