Sujalam Bharat: What's Behind India's Push For Digital IDs For Rural Water Schemes

Sujalam Bharat will assign digital IDs to rural water supply systems and villages under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.
The platform will link data on water sources, treatment plants, pipelines, storage tanks and service areas.
States and Union territories will retain control of their data through a federated digital framework.
India is creating a digital framework to track and manage rural drinking-water infrastructure as the Jal Jeevan Mission moves from expanding connections to improving the long-term operation and maintenance of water supply systems.
The initiative, called Sujalam Bharat, will assign unique digital identities to rural water supply schemes and villages, linking information about water sources, treatment facilities, pipelines, storage structures and service areas.
According to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the policy issued on August 20 establishes common standards for how rural water infrastructure data will be recorded, shared and used across government systems.
The Ministry of Jal Shakti has described Sujalam Bharat as a federated Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) developed under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 for lifecycle-based management of Rural Piped Water Supply Schemes.
What Are Sujalam Bharat And Sujal Gaon IDs?
Under the framework, a Sujalam Bharat ID will be assigned to a rural water supply scheme, creating a unique digital identity for the entire system.
The ID will connect details of the water supply network — from the source and treatment plant to pipelines, storage tanks and villages receiving water.
Villages or habitations covered by these schemes will receive Sujal Gaon IDs. These village-level identifiers can be linked with the larger water supply system to create a complete digital record of service delivery.
The Ministry of Jal Shakti says these IDs will help in systematic identification, monitoring, reporting, tracking and verification of rural drinking-water services.
As of August 10, 2026, Sujal Gaon IDs had been issued to 12,67,808 habitations out of 16,96,213 across India, covering around 75% of rural habitations, according to government data.
The Need For A Digital Layer
Rural water systems generate large amounts of operational information after they are built.
This includes details about water sources, pipelines, assets, water quality, breakdowns, repairs and maintenance activities.
The government says the challenge is ensuring that this information remains connected to the same water system throughout its operational life.
A common digital identity can help officials track whether infrastructure is functioning, identify recurring failures and plan repairs more efficiently.
The framework aims to create end-to-end visibility of rural water schemes through digital asset registries, geospatial mapping and decision-support systems.
According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Sujalam Bharat will use GIS-based architecture and hydraulic linkages to enable source-to-tap mapping and lifecycle management of water supply assets.
Will The Centre Control State Water Data?
The government has said Sujalam Bharat will operate through a federated model, meaning states and Union territories will continue to control the data they collect.
The common IDs and technical standards are intended to allow different government systems to communicate with each other while maintaining state-level ownership of information.
The framework is designed to create interoperability between existing systems rather than replace state databases.
How Will AI And Digital Twins Be Used?
The government sees Sujalam Bharat as a foundation for using technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics and digital monitoring tools in water management.
Organised data on water infrastructure could help identify assets that may require maintenance, detect unusual changes in water systems, monitor pressure on water sources and support planning for future projects.
Digital mapping can also create a real-time picture of infrastructure conditions, allowing authorities to understand the location and status of assets.
The government has said AI tools will assist officials in decision-making, while important decisions will continue to require human oversight.
What Could It Mean For Villages?
For citizens, the objective is to make rural water services more transparent and easier to monitor.
The government says verified information related to water assets, water quality and daily water supply can be made available through platforms such as the Meri Panchayat application.
Residents and local institutions may also be able to provide feedback, report problems and track grievances related to water services.
The digital system is expected to help local authorities identify issues such as supply disruptions, infrastructure failures and maintenance requirements.
Role Of Panchayats In Water Management
The Jal Jeevan Mission has emphasised the role of village-level institutions in managing rural water supply systems.
With digital identities linked to villages and schemes, panchayats can access structured information about local water infrastructure and participate in monitoring service delivery.
The system is intended to improve coordination between local bodies, state agencies and central platforms.