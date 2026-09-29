SIR Row: Congress CWC Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Restoration Of 13.3 Cr Names

CWC demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and immediate suspension of the SIR exercise.
Congress sought restoration of 13.3 crore names removed from electoral rolls.
Resolution raised concerns over Form 6 changes and Election Commission transparency.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging serious concerns over the integrity and transparency of the exercise.
In a resolution adopted at its meeting at Indira Bhawan on September 28, the CWC alleged that the Election Commission’s functioning had raised questions about the independence of the poll body and the conduct of the electoral process.
Congress cited reports that two Election Commissioners had raised 14 objections over 10 months, including concerns over changes to Form 6, which is used for voter enrolment. The party alleged that the reports pointed to a concentration of decision-making powers in the office of the CEC.
The Election Commission has maintained that its decisions have legal sanction and that differences among commissioners are part of internal deliberations.
CWC also raised concerns over the constitutional validity of the SIR, claiming that 13.30 crore names had been removed from electoral rolls during the exercise. It argued that shifting the burden on citizens to establish their eligibility to vote, without adequate safeguards, raised concerns under Articles 14 and 326 of the Constitution.
Congress demanded the immediate restoration of the 13.30 crore names removed from the electoral rolls and called for the SIR to be suspended.
The resolution also backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. It referred to his allegations concerning voter lists in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana, as well as the party’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, its nationwide “Vote Chori” campaign, the EAGLE group’s engagement with the ECI and legal challenges against the SIR.
The party said its campaign had moved from Parliament and the courts to protests and other public forums.
CWC also alleged that the BJP and its officials were involved in manipulating the electoral process. It demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying this was necessary to protect the Constitution and democracy.
The resolution said the Congress would continue its campaign in Parliament, courts and on the streets until it believes electoral transparency and the independence of the Election Commission are restored.