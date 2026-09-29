Pakistan Airspace Denial Delays Russian Nuclear Fuel Shipment To Bangladesh

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Updated on:
Published at:

The development comes as Bangladesh seeks to accelerate the commissioning of its first nuclear power plant amid an energy crisis and prolonged electricity shortages

image Prefer on Google
Bangladeshs Roopur Nuclear Power Plant
Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Photo: Wikimedia Commons/DEAN CALMA
Summary of this article

  • A Russian cargo flight carrying nuclear fuel for Bangladesh’s Rooppur plant was delayed after it did not receive clearance to fly through Pakistani airspace.

  • Pakistan cited technical and procedural arrangements, while Rosatom has shifted the deliveries to October-December and arranged an alternative route.

  • The delay affects the fuel shipment schedule but Rosatom says the revised timeline will not affect Rooppur’s overall project schedule.

Bangladesh’s plans to receive a fresh shipment of nuclear fuel for its Rooppur power plant have been delayed after a Russian cargo flight did not receive clearance to use Pakistani airspace. The shipment, originally scheduled for September 24, has now been rescheduled, with Rosatom saying deliveries will begin in October and continue through December.

The development comes as Bangladesh seeks to accelerate the commissioning of its first nuclear power plant amid an energy crisis and prolonged electricity shortages. However, Russia’s state nuclear corporation has said the revised shipment schedule will not affect the overall project timeline.

Who Is Youlin Chen? US Nuclear Expert Detained In China Over Espionage Case

By Outlook News Desk

Pakistan Cites Technical, Procedural Issues

Bangladesh’s Science and Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam said Pakistan had not granted the Russian flight permission to cross its airspace, although the exact reason for the denial was initially unclear.

The planned route involved the aircraft flying through several countries before reaching Bangladesh. According to local media reports officials said preparations at the airport had been completed when Rosatom informed them that the required overflight clearance had not been secured.

Related Content
Cars Queue Up Near A State Operated Fuel Station In Pakistan - | REUTERS
Pak PM Sharif - | Photo: AP
Representative Image - US Threatens Russia’s Oil Buyers, But Carves Out Nuclear Exceptions For Itself - | AP/Vladimir Smirnov
Bangladesh’s Energy Shock - File Photo | AP

Bangladeshi officials initially remained cautious about identifying the country responsible for the missing clearance. Pakistan’s High Commission in Dhaka later described the matter as involving “technical and procedural arrangements” related to flight routing and airspace permissions.

Pakistan said requests for diplomatic and overflight clearances are processed according to its regulatory and civil aviation procedures. It also urged that the incident be viewed in its “proper technical context” rather than being given broader significance in the context of bilateral relations.

Rosatom has since arranged an alternative route. The company said fuel deliveries for Unit 2 would begin in October and continue through December, with the complete supply expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

Who Is Petal Gahlot? Meet The Indian Diplomat Who Took On Pakistan At UNGA

By Outlook News Desk

Why Rooppur Matters To Bangladesh

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is Bangladesh’s first nuclear power project and consists of two VVER-1200 reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 MW. Russia’s Rosatom is implementing the project with oversight from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission.

The project is central to Bangladesh’s efforts to expand reliable baseload electricity generation. The country remains heavily dependent on gas-fired power plants and imported energy, leaving its electricity supply vulnerable to disruptions and higher fuel costs.

Bangladesh and Rosatom agreed earlier this month to accelerate work at Rooppur so that electricity could be supplied to the national grid as soon as possible.

Fuel for Unit 1 was delivered from Russia in 2023. Bangladesh began loading fuel into the first reactor earlier this year, marking a major step towards generating its first nuclear power.

The latest shipment concerns fuel for the plant’s subsequent operations, including Unit 2.

For Bangladesh, the development comes against the backdrop of continuing pressure on its energy system. The country has been seeking to increase electricity generation while reducing its exposure to disruptions in imported gas and other energy supplies.

The airspace issue therefore creates a logistical setback for the Rooppur fuel programme, but there is currently no confirmation that it will delay the plant’s broader operational timeline.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories