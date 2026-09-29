Saudi Arabia has invited UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed to the kingdom, with the UAE confirming that he will make a “fraternal visit” on Tuesday.
The visit comes after months of Saudi-UAE tensions over Yemen, where the two countries have pursued different approaches and supported different actors. Relations showed some signs of easing in July.
The timing coincides with increased Houthi attacks affecting Saudi Arabia, but it is not clear whether Riyadh's invitation is aimed at securing renewed UAE military cooperation against the Houthis.
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has invited UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, with the UAE confirming that Mansour will travel to the kingdom for what it described as a “fraternal visit”. The invitation comes amid tensions between the two Gulf countries over Yemen and as Saudi Arabia faces attacks from Iran-backed Houthi forces.
Why Is The UAE Vice President Visiting Saudi Arabia?
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman extended the invitation to Sheikh Mansour, according to Saudi state media. The UAE's official news agency WAM subsequently confirmed that Mansour would travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in response to the invitation.
Mansour serves as the UAE's Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, as well as Chairman of the Presidential Court. UAE state media described his trip as a “fraternal visit”, but did not provide details of the agenda.
Why Is The Visit Significant?
The visit comes after differences between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi over Yemen became public. The UAE withdrew from Yemen earlier this year after Saudi Arabia accused it of supporting a military operation by Yemeni separatists that Riyadh said posed a national-security threat. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have previously been key partners in the Yemen conflict but have backed different local actors and developed differing approaches to the conflict.
The timing is also significant because Saudi Arabia has been facing increasing attacks from the Iran-backed Houthis, including missile and drone strikes, according to Reuters. Riyadh has been seeking international support in confronting the Houthi threat, although it is not clear whether the latest invitation involves a request for renewed UAE military cooperation.
The visit would be the first publicly announced face-to-face meeting between senior Saudi and UAE officials since their differences over Yemen became more pronounced, according to AFP. The two countries had shown signs of easing tensions in July, when senior officials publicly emphasised their ties. There have been signs of easing tensions, while differences over Yemen remain part of the context. It is unclear whether Saudi Arabia is seeking renewed military cooperation from the UAE.
Saudi Arabia accused the UAE of backing a military operation by Yemeni separatists that Saudi Arabia said posed a national-security threat.
This comes shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife visited the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
The visit focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges, a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said.