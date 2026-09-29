IRGC Appeals To Americans To Oppose US War On Iran, Calls It ‘War Crimes’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has appealed directly to the American public, urging Americans to oppose the continuation of US military action against Iran
IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi accused Washington of “war crimes”, while arguing that the letter was intended to explain Tehran’s position directly rather than serve only as a media campaign
The appeal comes as US and Iranian officials continue indirect diplomacy aimed at ending the conflict, with negotiations involving sanctions, military action and the Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has appealed to the American public to oppose the US military campaign against Iran, calling for an end to what it described as “war crimes.”
The letter was prepared by IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi and addressed directly to the American people. In comments on Tuesday, Mohebbi said the objective was not simply to create media attention but to explain Iran’s position and reasoning directly to Americans, according to Iranian state news agency.
What IRGC Told Americans
The letter called on Americans to oppose the continuation of US military action against Iran and accused Washington of violating international law.
The “war crimes” characterisation is the IRGC’s claim and is not independently established by the supplied sources.
Mohebbi said the letter was intended to go beyond what he described as a temporary media campaign. He said Iran wanted Americans to become familiar with the country’s “logic” and positions and invited readers to respond with criticism or requests for further explanation.
The spokesman also said Iran had chosen a letter because it lacked the extensive television and radio networks available to the United States for communicating directly with audiences abroad.
Questions On US Military Power
Mohebbi said the letter addresses several issues, including the geographic position of the United States and its military strategy.
He argued that the US is protected by oceans and does not face a comparable military threat from neighbouring countries. He then questioned what he described as the need for hundreds of US military bases overseas and cited a US military budget of $1.1 trillion.
He also urged Americans and US media professionals to consider the history of US military interventions over the past seven decades.
Why Iran Is Making The Appeal
The IRGC statement comes as Tehran continues to publicly leave room for diplomacy while opposing continued US military pressure.
Iran has sought a diplomatic route towards ending the conflict, including negotiations involving sanctions and the Strait of Hormuz, while US President Donald Trump has rejected elements of Tehran’s proposed roadmap.
The IRGC’s appeal therefore forms part of Iran’s wider messaging during the conflict. Its intended audience is the American public, while the letter also seeks to present Tehran’s justification for its actions and opposition to continued US military operations.
The statement does not amount to a formal diplomatic proposal or ceasefire announcement. It is instead a direct public appeal from one of Iran’s main military institutions as Tehran continues to combine military resistance with calls for a political and diplomatic resolution.