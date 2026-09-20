Rezaei also warned of a military response if hostilities deepen. “We have fully prepared ourselves to fight a decisive war. The weak points of the American military are now fully known to us… We recently tested an anti-warship missile, that is, we fired a missile that exploded near the aircraft carrier there and split into 80 explosive warheads.” He added: “We are serious about defending ourselves. This time, if war begins, we will strike, more severely, all the American air bases from which those planes take off.”