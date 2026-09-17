Red Sea Conflict Displaces More Than 104,000 In Yemen Since June As Thousands Flee

More than 104,000 people have been displaced inside Yemen since fighting escalated along the west coast in June, according to the IOM
Thousands have also crossed the Gulf of Aden to Djibouti, with women, children and older people making up a large share of new arrivals
The violence has displaced more than 57,000 children in two weeks, disrupted health services and forced hundreds of schools to close or suspend classes
More than 104,000 people have been displaced inside Yemen since fighting escalated along the west coast in June, while thousands have crossed by boat to Djibouti.
The International Organization for Migration's (IOM) latest Displacement Tracking Matrix update, covering the period through September 15, recorded 104,796 displaced people across 17,461 households. About 101,208 were displaced during the first half of September.
Taiz Bears Brunt
Taiz accounts for 63,624 displaced people, or 61% of the total. Jabal Habashi district hosts 21,018, followed by Al Ma'afir with 12,642 and Ash Shamayatayn with 8,250.
Lahj has recorded 26,364 displaced people, including nearly 19,000 in Al Madaribah Wa Al Aarah. Al Hodeidah has recorded 8,148, while Aden, Abyan, Hadramawt and Ma'rib have recorded 3,570, 2,532, 294 and 264 respectively.
About 75% of movements were within the same governorates, suggesting most displaced families have remained close to their areas of origin.
“People are arriving after a difficult sea journey, many exhausted, distressed and carrying what little they could take with them,” said Sandrine Desamours, UNHCR's representative in Djibouti.
Aid Response
UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has released $9 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund for displaced families and host communities.
Additionally, IOM has registered and assisted 1,159 households with in-kind aid, supported 460 families with non-food items and provided shelter assistance to 449 households. Protection services have reached 758 people in Ma'rib, Aden and Lahj.
About 8,000 water, sanitation and hygiene kits have also been pre-positioned in Aden and Ma'rib for deployment within 72 hours.
Children Affected
More than 57,000 children have been displaced over the past two weeks. At least nine children have been killed, 12 injured and three reported missing since September 3 following an attack on a road linking Yemen's western coast with Aden.
The violence has also disrupted 26 health facilities and forced 243 schools to close or suspend classes, affecting more than 137,000 students. UNICEF is expanding its emergency response to reach up to 231,000 people.
Access Constraints
Damaged roads, telecommunications disruptions and movement restrictions have hindered humanitarian operations, particularly along the west coast and routes linking Taiz, At Turbah and Aden. Damage to Al Makha port has further constrained logistics.
IOM has called for increased funding as displacement continues, warning that further movements could follow if fighting persists.