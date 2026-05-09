India And IOM Discuss Expanding Regular Migration Pathways At UN Forum

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh holds key bilateral talks on skilled workforce mobility and GCM implementation.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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India IOM, regular migration pathways, Global Compact for Migration
The IOM is the leading UN-related intergovernmental organisation in the field of migration. Photo: Shutterstock; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India and IOM held talks on expanding and diversifying regular migration pathways.

  • Kirti Vardhan Singh met Canadian minister to boost skilled workforce and student mobility.

  • India highlighted its proactive GCM implementation and e-Migrate system at the UN forum.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met International Organisation for Migration Director General Amy Pope on Friday on the sidelines of the second International Migration Review Forum of the Global Compact for Migration, which is taking place at the UN.

According to PTI, discussions focused on expanding and diversifying regular migration pathways and on India’s proactive approach to the implementation of the GCM and IOM activities in India. Singh said in a social media post: "Discussions focused on expanding and diversifying regular migration pathways and on India’s proactive approach to the implementation of GCM and IOM activities in India."

The IOM is the leading UN-related intergovernmental organisation in the field of migration. Established in 1951, it promotes humane and orderly migration, provides humanitarian assistance, manages migration flows, and supports displaced populations worldwide.

PTI reported that Singh also met Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada Lena Metlege Diab. “Discussions focused on the Canada-India Migration Initiative and areas of mutual interests in mobility of skilled workforce and students,” he said.

Singh, who arrived on Sunday, is leading the Indian delegation to the forum, which is being held under the auspices of the UN General Assembly from May 4-8. Reported PTI that on Thursday he met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters, describing it as a “productive meeting".

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He delivered India’s national statement at the plenary session of the IMRF and addressed a side-event organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN titled 'Leveraging Digital Innovation in Migration Governance-The e-Migrate Experience of India'.

(With inputs from PTI)

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